Broncos dream free agency pivot is obvious after Tee Higgins franchise tag

There is going to be plenty of competition for the top wide receivers on the 2025 NFL free agent market, but the Denver Broncos have as much reason to go after the top pass-catcher on their free agency board as anyone. The Broncos were among the worst teams in the NFL last year in dropped passes, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix clearly needs a better supporting cast. Although it was fun to dream about the idea of Tee Higgins hitting free agency and making his way to the Mile High City, the Bengals aren't letting him go anywhere.

Higgins has been given the franchise tag by the Bengals, which will pay him over $26 million in 2025. He's not hitting free agency, but another big-name receiver who should be of interest to the Broncos is hitting the market...Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin is coming off of a torn ACL but could be the best free agent receiver to hit the market on March 10. If that's the case, would the Broncos not be committing roster malpractice by completely ignoring the possibility of adding him to the team?

Broncos should be preparing an offer for Chris Godwin in NFL Free Agency

The Broncos need a floor-raising wide receiver in the 2025 offseason. General manager George Paton has recently stated that the salary cap can be manipulated in any variety of ways. The "veteran wide receiver" position was put in the offseason "need" bucket, according to Sean Payton, right beneath the "must-have" of a Joker within the offense.

The brain trust in Denver wants to be measured in free agency but the idea of adding an impact weapon like Chris Godwin could actually make a substantial difference in the Broncos' pursuit of hosting playoff games.

Godwin just turned 29 years old late in February and is coming off of a torn ACL. Despite that, his projected market value is $22.5 million per year on a new contract. The Broncos would be foolish not to at least get in the mix, considering they have salary cap flexibility and an obvious need at the position to surround their newfound franchise quarterback.

Think about it. Is there a single move the Denver Broncos could make in free agency -- at least on paper -- that would be as impactful for Bo Nix as this? Signing Godwin would give the Broncos an incredible group of receivers and ultimate flexibility with the rest of their free agent plan. They would still have plenty of room to take care of other needs like linebacker and safety.

The Broncos' offseason success doesn't hinge upon signing someone like Godwin, by any means, but he's exactly the type of player on a three-year deal who could really elevate the offense. We saw across the NFL last year just how impactful free agent signings were for other offenses, and the Broncos would be wise to take note of that.

Every situation is different, but the Broncos have every reason to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades for their young quarterback. Why not do everything you possibly can to take that next step in the AFC?