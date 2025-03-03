The Denver Broncos could realistically use every one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks on offense. They do just that in this mock draft. It is still mock draft season, and it is possible for an NFL team to use all of their draft picks on one side of the ball.

Heck, the Carolina Panthers did this a few years ago on defense, so let's not pretend that this can't happen. And in today's NFL, teams can absolutely build a defense in free agency, so that could leave them with more flexibility to build an offense through the NFL Draft, which is how it should go.

This latest Broncos mock draft has them using every single pick on offense, and it is a stellar class.

Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Team ushers in an all-offensive draft class

20. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

A very common pick mocked to the Denver Broncos, Colston Loveland is a better blocker than some people think and is a true 'joker' at the position, which is a word we have heard Sean Payton use a ton of times. I understand that people might get bored of seeing Loveland mocked to the Broncos, but there is a clear reason why it's happening...

51. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I have no idea how Omarion Hampton falls to the 51st pick in this NFL Mock Draft, but the Denver Broncos take another running back from UNC. Hampton is a complete running back and would have been the first or second RB taken if Ashton Jeanty didn't exist. The Broncos run game would be instantly elevated with Hampton in the backfield.

85. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Someone who can separate at a high level, the Broncos take Isaiah Bond from Texas and have used their first three picks on every skill position group on offense. This has been an ideal scenario for Denver thus far. It might not be likely that Hampton and Bond would be there with these picks, but what if they are?

Denver's offense should hit new heights with these three players now aboard.

121. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

Jared Wilson is going to be a very good center in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos probably aren't spending a ton of money at that position this offseason given that they have four other massive OL contracts on the team right now. The Broncos will probably address the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jared Wilson is extremely athletic and is a Week 1 starter for Denver at center.

193. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Mitchell Evans is a natural receiver at the tight end position, and seeing as how deep this TE class is, the Broncos double-dipping and taking two tight ends would make a lot of sense. This could put into question the future of someone like Adam Trautman, who is really just a guy.

With Colston Loveland and now Mitchell Evans in the room, a new era has been installed on offense in Broncos Country.

199. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Another position where the Denver Broncos double-dip in this mock draft is running back. Dylan Sampson is one of perhaps 15 draftable running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. I do have a feeling that guys like Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin are firmly on the roster bubble this coming season, and if Denver takes two RBs in the 2025 NFL Draft, that could be even more true.

210. Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Jalen Travis is the Broncos late-round draft pick along the offensive line and could be someone who is a developmental tackle prospect. This pick caps off an all-offense mock draft for the Denver Broncos.