With the 2025 NFL Free Agency period beginning next week, let's look at this ideal free agency haul for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could truly change the trajectory of their team even more with a solid FA haul next week. They shocked the NFL world in 2024 and won 10 games when many thought they would win less than half of that.

They also made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and if you watched the Broncos closely, you would have seen the urgent positions for this team to address. After free agency will be the 2025 NFL Draft, but being able to sign players on the open market can make things a lot easier when the NFL Draft rolls around in late-April.

There are clear positions Denver has to address in free agency, and this, right here, is the ideal free agency haul for the Broncos in 2025.

This is the ideal free agency haul for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Offense

Juwan Johnson, TE

Let's start off with a tight end who can bring immediate and modest production on offense. The Broncos have to get some TE help in free agency while also addressing the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. We have talked about Juwan Johnson a ton - he can come in and catch 45 passes a year for the Broncos and does at least give them a functional receiver at the position.

Darius Slayton, WR

Darius Slayton could be a nice 50 reception, 700-yard player for the Denver Broncos. Despite playing his entire career with the lowly New York Giants, Slayton does average about 700 receiving yards and a handful of touchdowns per year. He can occupy that 'z' role on offense and fit in nicely with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

Slayton also isn't going to cost a ton, so this signing would make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos.

Aaron Jones, RB

A player that would fit this offense like a glove is Aaron Jones, who is a legitimate dual-threat running back and had over 1,500 offensive yards in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. He also rushed for 4.5 yards per carry as well, so he is stil quite efficient on the ground.

Jones would be a nice RB1 option for a year or two and would also benefit from the Broncos drafting a running back and fielding a deeper room. At this point in his career, Aaron Jones would be most efficient not getting virtually all of the RB carries, which is typically what Sean Payton likes to do - fielding a RB by committee.

Defense

Ernest Jones IV, ILB

The Broncos have to throw some money at a free agent inside linebacker, and Ernest Jones IV could be the guy. He is still in his mid-20s and is also quite solid in coverage. Denver needs someone at ILB who plays with a bit of an edge, and Jones is that guy. The free agents at ILB are all different flavors if you ask me, as there are guys like Nick Bolton, Zack Baun, and Dre Greenlaw set to hit the open market.

But if you ask me, Ernest Jones IV is the most complete and the one the Broncos have to pursue.

Bobby Brown III, DT

Bobby Brown III is a massive human being who would be a huge boost to the Denver Broncos defensive tackle room. He excels at stopping the run and can also get into the backfield as well. Signing Brown would still give Denver some room to bring back DJ Jones. The main issue with Jones is that he isn't really someone who needs to be getting a ton of snaps - he is best when he's a rotational player.

Bobby Brown III could be a nice balance between finding another legitimate player at DT and getting someone who can both stop the run and rush the passer a bit.

Justin Reid, SAF

Justin Reid has recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs and has turned into one of the better safeties in the NFL. One of the main reasons why the Denver Broncos should make this signing is because he wouldn't be on the Chiefs anymore...

Denver needs to upgrade over PJ Locke III, and Justin Reid could be that player. He's got well over 100 games of regular season experience and obviously has a ton of playoff experience as well. When you consider the fit, making an archrival weaker, and experience, there may not be a better option at safety for the Broncos in 2025 than Justin Reid.