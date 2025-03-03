The Denver Broncos have a few needs they could address in free agency. They must not underpay these positions in free agency. It's time for the Broncos to try and turn the corner here and turn into a true contender. Some many argue that the team may still be a year away, but why can't they make a run in 2025?

Between the free agency class here in 2025 and the top positions in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos have a great shot to fill all of their needs over the next couple of months. The team will first embark on free agency in about one week, and it is likely that we see this team make multiple signings.

However, they have to make sure they do not underpay at a few positions in free agency.

3 positions the Broncos must avoid underpaying in free agency

Inside Linebacker

The inside linebacker class in free agency features names like Ernest Jones IV, Nick Bolton, Zack Baun, and Dre Greenlaw. There are also many other solid names out there, and being that teams can absolutely build an ILB room in free agency, the Broncos need to take this approach and throw a ton of money at someone like Jones or Baun especially.

The room originally featured Alex Singleton and Cody Barton as the primary starters, and while that is a fine room, there really isn't anything special that would have come from it. Denver needs to get a tru enforcer in the middle of their defense, and they could find one in free agency. The Broncos need to avoid having sticker shock with ILB this offseason.

Tight End

Now yes, the free agent tight end market is not all that great at the moment, but that could change, and the Denver Broncos may legitimately have the worst tight end room in the NFL right now. The team has to pony up a bit of cash to land someone like Juwan Johnson, who has constantly been talked about as a potential Broncos signing.

Denver needs to understand that without a functional tight end on the offense, Bo Nix has less of a chance to take a huge leap in year two. They have to get the young QB a reliable weapon from this position. Juwan Johnson could be their top target, and unless it is some massive, unreasonable contract demand from Johnson's camp, they must make that signing or another one.

Defensive Tackle

One area that feels like it needs address is the defensive tackle spot. DJ Jones is good, but he really is a one-trick pony. Jones is a bit undersized but does stop the run well. There is absolutely a spot for Jones on this roster in 2025, but the team needs to not hesitate to spend some cash if a top DT like Milton Williams can be lured to Denver.

The team's defensive line seemed to struggle late in the season, and getting a bit more stout at DT would be a wise move. Investing into a high-end free agent defensive tackle has to be on the team's radar this offseason.