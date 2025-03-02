Broncos land ideal haul for Bo Nix in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos are set up exceptionally well for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos are just over a week away from being able to strike up deals with the top NFL free agents and not long after that, it will be time to shift attention completely to the NFL Draft.

And from what we've seen this weekend at the NFL Combine, this class of incoming players is ready-made to be an absolute game-changing class for the Denver Broncos...if they play their cards right.

The Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they finally have picks in each of the first four rounds (all of which are their own). The Broncos also have three selections in the sixth round as of right now and are well-equipped to add a handful of impact players to the roster. But the goal of the 2025 offseason is unquestionably to properly surround Bo Nix with talent. How can the Broncos do that?

We're going to take a stab at assembling perhaps the ideal haul in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

Broncos go defensive line in 1st round of 2025 NFL Mock Draft

1st round: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

In this year's class, I don't know that you can really go wrong drafting a defensive lineman early on. The Broncos are pretty loaded at the EDGE position as well, but I'm not sure even that group is off limits if the right guy is sitting there.

Interior defensive line will always be needed because these guys are at their best when they are able to rotate in and out, staying fresh and effective over the course of a game and long season. Getting a playmaker on the interior defensive line like Walter Nolen would not directly help Bo Nix, but indirectly. The defensive line was arguably the top strength for the Broncos last year, and strengthening a strength is not a bad idea in this case at all.

Nolen could give the Broncos another weapon in the pass rush department with the skills to be one of the top pass-rushing defensive tackles in the league before his rookie deal is over.

2nd round: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Over the course of the NFL Draft process, you learn to fall in love with prospects, for better or worse. I can't help but absolutely love TreVeyon Henderson.

This is a young player who was dominating for the Buckeyes as a true freshman when he was 17-18 years old. He has played on one of the best teams in the country and is ready for the NFL as a three-down back. He's a home-run hitter with speed, playmaking ability, and he's willing to stick his nose in there in pass protection.

If the Broncos have a scenario where Henderson is available in the 2nd round, this would be such a great pickup for the offense.

3rd round: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

I'm not sure there's a better option at the tight end position for the Denver Broncos if they wait until Day 2 to select someone. Okay, there are a lot of fun options, but Terrance Ferguson makes sense for a wide variety of reasons.

He's played with Bo Nix (for two seasons at Oregon). He dominated the athletic testing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He's a Colorado native. What more could you be asking for as you're seeking a Joker for the offense?

The Broncos go back-to-back offensive skill players in this mock draft with Joker potential while taking an impact defensive lineman in the first round. I'm not sure if there's a more ideal scenario especially given the fact that all three of these players would be viable starters from Day 1.

4th round: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Another mock draft with the Denver Broncos taking Tez Johnson.

Absolutely. Short of someone else completely reaching for him, I think the Denver Broncos will thank Bo Nix for his stellar rookie year -- historic by most accounts -- by drafting his brother to come and play with him.

I believe Sean Payton when he says that the Broncos might like their wide receiver room better than people realize, but I also believe he would bring Johnson in as another weapon with speed for the offense. And I do see Johnson lasting to the third day of the draft. You just rarely see players under 160 pounds and teams might shy away from investing top-100 picks in guys like that.

But on Day 3, anything goes. And Johnson would be an awesome value pick on Day 3.

6th round (1st pick): Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa

There are few defensive backs coming into the NFL as well-coached as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive backs. Sebastian Castro has a chance to come into the NFL and play a significant role at safety, nickel corner, and on special teams.

The Broncos need depth at safety and if Castro is working out as both a corner and safety, I have no doubt that he could come into the NFL and make and impact there as an eventual starter. NFL coaches will love his physicality.

6th round (2nd pick): Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

The Broncos had some great success going after another guy who wore "0" at Ohio State back in the 2021 NFL Draft when they used a 7th-round pick on Jonathon Cooper. Cooper earned his way to a second (big money) contract in Denver and perhaps George Paton will try to run it back.

Anybody who wears 0 at Ohio State is worth checking out on Day 3 of the NFL Draft especially because you know that guy probably loves football more than most. Someone like Cody Simon could end up being an ace for new Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

6th round (3rd pick): Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

I don't think the Broncos can leave this NFL Draft class without throwing a couple of darts at the "joker" board. They need options.

Last season's tight end group was completely abysmal. While we should expect players like Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins to stick around, the Broncos need more help at that position, especially in the passing game.

Nebraska's Thomas Fidone put forth a fantastic performance at the NFL Combine and has a great combination of size, athleticism, and upside this late in the draft. He could also play some special teams.