Broncos could fill biggest offseason needs with former Bo Nix teammates

Former Saints joining Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos is so last year. The new thing is adding as many former Bo Nix teammates as possible.

The Broncos traded up in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft to pick Nix's Oregon Ducks teammate and wide receiver Troy Franklin, and the team might honestly just be able to fill their biggest needs in 2025 by doing something very similar. We know the primary "must have" for the Broncos in the 2025 offseason is a "Joker" or even just competence at running back and tight end. We don't need a Heath Ledger or Mark Hamill, we'll take a Jared Leto or LEGO Joker at this point.

The Broncos need help in the offensive playmaker department. They need help at linebacker, safety, and in the run defense department on the interior defensive line.

So how could they fill some of their biggest roster needs by simply adding former Bo Nix teammates?

Broncos biggest offensive needs could be addressed with former Bo Nix teammates

If only there were a player who could fill arguably the Broncos' biggest need offensively who was outstanding in college, who played with Bo Nix at Oregon, who ranked 1st in major testing categories at the NFL Combine, and who even already has Colorado ties.

If only that player existed...

Oh that's right, Terrance Ferguson from Oregon exists.

Terrance Ferguson:



- Grew up in Colorado (Littleton)

- Sean Payton's Saints were his favorite team as a kid

- One of Bo Nix's favorite targets at Oregon

- Top TE Prospect in the NFL Draft



The former @Heritagefootbal star seems to be a perfect fit for the Broncos!

Ferguson played at Oregon with Bo Nix for two seasons and caught 11 touchdown passes from him in that time. He scored in the top 96 percent athletically at the NFL Combine and obviously fills that need for a pass-catching option at the tight end position.

Beyond the tight end position, the Broncos have an obvious need at running back with Javonte Williams slated to hit free agency and no Broncos running back really seizing the RB1 role for Sean Payton over the last two years. Can I interest you in former Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James, who played with Bo Nix for two seasons and had a breakout campaign in 2024 with nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns?

It just so happens that the Broncos had a formal meeting with James at the NFL Combine and he's currently projected to go somewhere in the 3rd-4th round.

We all know about Tez Johnson at this point as well, and if you don't, he's one of the fastest wide receiver prospects in the class of 2025 who also happens to be Bo Nix's adopted brother. Johnson moved in with the Nix family when he was in high school and the two became teammates at Oregon in 2022.

Oregon WR and Bo Nix’s Brother Tez Johnson on having a formal meeting with the Broncos:



“It just felt normal to me, it felt like I was already there”



👀

pic.twitter.com/CpUtM3YyYV — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 28, 2025

Their paths didn't cross at Oregon, but the Broncos could use their first-round pick on defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and still possibly land all of these guys on offense. Another great couple of options to fill Denver's needs defensively would be nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell as well as linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, a couple of former Ducks.

Maybe the Broncos can treat the Ducks program as just a minor league team of sorts at this point. They seem to be cranking out players who could help the Broncos take the next step these days.