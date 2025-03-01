Broncos need for running back (or two) happening at the perfect time

When the NFL Network cameras cut to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton watching running backs run the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, it's a wonder they weren't visibly drooling.

The Broncos have an obvious need at the running back position with Javonte Williams hitting free agency and the team in need of a true difference-maker at the position. We saw the NFL almost abandon the traditional running back position for a long period of time, but the transition to lighter defensive personnel groups along with two-high safety looks has brought the running backs back.

They are not only en vogue, but they are coming in droves.

That's great news for the Broncos.

Broncos will have pick of the litter at running back in 2025 NFL Draft

As the running backs were going through their 40-yard dash and on-field workouts, the prevailing sentiment from everyone watching the NFL Combine was that this is one of the best and deepest classes to come along in quite some time.

Ohio State's duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins was sensational in the on-field workouts. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton looked every bit the part of a first-round selection. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson looked like he was molded in an old Shanahan-Kubiak running back factory.

There are so many backs in this class with size, speed, explosiveness, and three-down ability. While the rookie wage scale doesn't exactly make running backs the ideal first-round investment, it's possible that the top playmakers at running back could soon be making closer to $20 million per year and the next five years could change the perception and value of the position in the NFL Draft.

Everyone in Broncos Country knows that this team needs help at the running back position, but the great news for the team is that they don't have to talk themselves into any one player. They could take two out of this draft if they wanted. They could go as high as the first round or as low as the fourth round and still get a quality player.

It's easy to sit and watch the Scouting Combine and just "want" everything. You watch guys work out and put some big-time numbers to the production you already watched at the college level, and you get that "shiny object" syndrome that everyone loves to talk about at this time of year.

But that's the beauty of the NFL Draft. The more players you are able to fall in love with, the better off your team will be in all reality. The Broncos are going to be able to get a high impact player or two at running back in this class and that should have the fan base giddy with excitement.