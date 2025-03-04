3 teams who could steal Jarrett Stidham from Broncos as possible starter

The quarterback carousel continues to spin 'round and 'round in the NFL and the Denver Broncos have a couple of players that could be of interest around the league for a change. Both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are young players with starting experience who spent the past year as backups in Denver, but they could both draw interest on the open market in 2025.

Stidham has been an intriguing player for a handful of years and could attract plenty of teams given the fact that he should be relatively inexpensive and offer a little bit of upside.

With plenty of connections around the league as well in the form of coaches being hired elsewhere, where could Stidham wind up getting looks as a possible starter in 2025?

3 teams Jarrett Stidham could possibly start for in 2025 season

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were previously home for Jarrett Stidham, so why not bring him back? Tom Brady is now part owner of the Raiders and Stidham used to be his backup in New England.

The Raiders need someone to come in and raise the floor at the position and Stidham could potentially do that. They are undoubtedly going to be setting their sights higher than this, but if the NFL Draft is their preferred method of upgrading the position, then Stidham could give them a good fail-safe in NFL free agency for a reasonable price.

The Raiders don't have the same ties to Stidham as they previously did when he was on the team under Josh McDaniels, obviously, but Vegas doesn't need to be making the same mistake the Falcons made by signing another veteran to a big-money deal and then finding a guy in the NFL Draft. Stidham would come at a much more reasonable price.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could be a really fascinating destination for quarterbacks in the 2025 offseason. I don't know how patient Shane Steichen is going to be with Anthony Richardson given the fact that Richardson is barely able to complete 50 percent of his passes in a given week.

The Colts have weapons on weapons and could be poised to add even more in the 2025 NFL Draft. It seems like it should be impossible for a quarterback to fail in the situation they've got going there, but if Steichen's job with the Colts depends on this season going well, he might want to have a better fail-safe in place at quarterback.

And Stidham could probably win a competition with Richardson if the Colts aren't trying to force him onto the field due to his draft status.

3. New York Jets

I wouldn't wish the New York Jets on my worst enemy, but Jarrett Stidham has friends in high places with the Jets and you never know when the right culture change is going to come along.

The Jets hired Darren Mougey as their new general manager in 2025 and having spent a lot of years in Denver, Mougey is very familiar with Stidham. Having the familiarity there is huge and if the Jets are seriously considering throwing Tyrod Taylor out there as a starter in 2025, they need to bring in some legitimate competition.

Stidham could win a starting role with the Jets and would likely be an upgrade over anything they currently have on the roster, obviously assuming that Aaron Rodgers is playing elsewhere (which he will be).