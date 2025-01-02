Potential Week 18 loss does not impact the Broncos' long-term plans

The Denver Broncos have defied a ton of expectations this year, and a potential Week 18 loss does not impact the team's long-term plans. It's important to see the big picture with the Denver Broncos, a team that has totally changed the course of their franchise for the long-term.

This is kind of like that old saying of not letting the little things get in the way of the big things. Sure, you might spill your coffee on your t-shirt in the morning, but you still have the entire day and week ahead.

A loss doesn't change anything...

For the Denver Broncos, a loss on Sunday could kick them out of the playoffs, and it would be quite brutal to experience. The team managed to get out to a 9-5 record and at one point had a 91% chance to make the postseason. That number cycled through the fanbase with great joy.

However, two losses in a row has hurt their playoff chances, but with the Kansas City Chiefs likely resting a ton of starters, the Denver Broncos still have an 83% chance to get in, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It's important to remember that even if the Broncos blow this and miss the playoffs, they are still in stellar shape for the long-term.

They will still have a ton of cap to spend, an encouraging QB on his rookie deal, top-tier ownership and facilities, great roster-building, and an overall ability to go all-in for 2025 and beyond. If we're being honest, the Broncos are a year early. Them being 9-7 and on the cusp of the playoffs would have been a great scenario to be within in the 2025 season, the second year of the Bo Nix era.

But this rebuilding Broncos' team has worked their way to this 9-7 record a year early, so one more loss isn't going to change how well-off they will be for the next half-decade. This would be a different story if the team had a ton of aging, veteran players and their QB was 38 years old. For some teams, the 2024 season was their last chance before the obvious need for a rebuild.

A good example of this would be the San Francisco 49ers, who saw some of their best, most notable players go down with injuries. That team needs to hit the reset button, but the Denver Broncos are on the total opposite side of this. Their window is just about to open. And let's be honest again; if the Broncos do make the playoffs, do we really think they could beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round?

Probably not. So, if the Broncos lose, it's imperative to look at the big picture.