Why it's time for the Broncos to move on from Courtland Sutton
By Kyle Collis
Wide receiver Cortland Sutton is one of the longest-tenured players on the Denver Broncos. His ability to make unbelievable catches, consistency despite lackluster quarterback play, and personality off the field have made him a fan favorite. However, unfortunately, it might just be time to move on from the now 28-year-old receiver.
The Broncos have spent a lot of time and resources trying to find their new franchise quarterback. This year, they took another swing at it by selecting Bo Nix with the 12th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix had a pretty stellar final season with the Oregon Ducks, which eventually led to some pre-draft Drew Brees comparisons.
These comparisons did have some merit, as both quarterbacks are known for their precise short-throw accuracy. With Sutton being one of the best deep ball threats in the NFL, his game just doesn’t quite mesh well with Nix’s. Of course, having the option to throw the ball 20+ yards downfield to a player like Sutton who can make the most improbable catches is always a good thing, it isn’t a necessity right now.
Last year, when Russell Wilson was the quarterback, Sutton made more sense. Russ excelled at throwing deep balls over the course of his career, and the two players were very fond of each other.
Sean Payton also seems to want to run the ball more than anything else. Last season, the Broncos ran the ball 44.39% of the time, which was eighth most in the NFL. With another running back selected in this year's draft, a rookie quarterback, and an offensive line that specializes in run blocking, that number may even increase in 2024.
Sutton is a difference-maker who can likely be utilized better somewhere else. Whether it’s back with Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh with the Steelers or with a contending team that needs a receiver, because the Broncos aren’t exactly playoff contenders with this current roster. At the minimum, it feels they are a season or two away from being competitive. If that were to hold true, that means Sutton could be 30 by the time the Broncos are competing for the division or a playoff spot.
In turn, trading away Sutton gives more opportunity to players like Marvin Mim Jr. as well as Nix’s former Oregon Duck teammate Troy Franklin. Those are two players who could hit their peaks at similar times as Nix and, hopefully, the team as a whole.
Any sort of draft capital for a team in a situation like the Denver Broncos is a good thing. With stock relatively high on Sutton, his awkward fit with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and his timeline not matching the Broncos, it is, sadly, time to move on. If the Broncos do decide to move on, he will undoubtedly still have the support of all Denver fans, no matter where he goes.