Could it only be a matter of time before the Broncos make a major trade?
The Denver Broncos could still make a few major moves before the 2024 NFL Season if they wanted to. Is it only a matter of time before one goes down? There is yet another website pegging the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers as doing some business centered around WR Courtland Sutton.
Could it only be a matter of time before the Broncos and Steelers make this move? Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about it recently:
"The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a popular destination for hypothetical wide receiver trades this offseason. That's what happens when Van Jefferson is in line to be the second wide receiver in your offense.- Alex Ballentine
The most popular trade target in those hypothetical moves is Brandon Aiyuk. The Niners wide receiver is the best receiver who is undergoing a public contract squabble, and Pittsburgh has the need, picks and cap space to make something happen.
But Aiyuk isn't the only receiver whose contract situation could result in a trade. Courtland Sutton has his own standoff going with the Denver Broncos.
Sutton showed up for mandatory minicamp and has reportedly gone to unofficial workouts with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham. However, Coral Smith of NFL Media also reported that Sutton hasn't ruled out a camp holdout if contract negotiations don't yield a new deal.
Time is ticking before the Broncos kick off camp.
The offense is already undergoing an overhaul after trading away Jerry Jeudy for draft picks. If the Broncos are unwilling to meet Sutton's financial expectations, it might make sense for both sides to hit the reset button and work out a trade.
If that's the case, the Steelers should be the first ones on the phone as they see if they can put together a much better offense in 2024 with Russell Wilson at quarterback."
It is interesting to see if Courtland Sutton could holdout during training camp. In this situation, I could personally see a trade go down, and it is hard to envision a better destination for Sutton to land than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a huge need at WR2 and are clearly trying to make it work with Russell Wilson for at least one season.
Sutton and Wilson connected for a ton of great plays during the 2023 NFL Season, as Sutton finished with a career-high 10 TDs. Wilson did still have the deep ball in his back pocket, which is a throw he's excelled at his entire career. Pittsburgh as a very good deep ball receiver in George Pickens, but why not acquire another one?
The Denver Broncos may have a log-jam at wide receiver, and Courtland Sutton being moved could help that out a bit.