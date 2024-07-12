3 ways the Broncos can stop Chiefs from three-peating in the 2024 NFL Season
The Kansas City Chiefs look to be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, but could the Denver Broncos have something to say there? Perhaps. The 2024 NFL Season does not care what happened in prior seasons, so it's a new beginning for the Broncos and for the Chiefs. Denver did seem to make a ton of progress in 2023.
They won the most games they have in a season since 2016, and also ended their losing streak against the Chiefs, so there was a lot of good to take from the 2023 NFL Season. Can Denver build on what they accomplished in 2023 and field a winning team in 2024? Further, can they actually contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs not winning their third Super Bowl in a row?
A team winning three Super Bowls in a row has never happened before, and Denver might be able to make sure it won't in 2024.
Beat them in the regular season and expose their weaknesses
You never know. Maybe there is a secret formula to beating the Chiefs? The Broncos finally ended their years-long losing streak against KC in 2023, and part of that was due to them running the snot out of the ball, which kept the ball from their offense. Denver also tee'd off against the Chiefs subpar tackles, which also made life easier for them on defense.
Now yes, the offensive genius of Andy Reid is inevitable, so he is surely cooking up a new play or whatever to separate his team from the rest, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best in the NFL, so he's always got his unit playing at their best, but perhaps Denver beats them in a certain way that the Chiefs future opponents in the playoffs can look at and build off of.
The Broncos did go into their victory against KC with a great gameplan, as them running the ball as much as they did played a huge factor in the Broncos winning that game, and to the credit of former QB Russell Wilson, he was efficient with the ball as well.