Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 1 vs. Seahawks?
The Denver Broncos will roll out a rookie QB in Bo Nix for Week 1 and will also unveil a new uniform set for the first time since the late-1990s. The Broncos have undergone a ton of change ever since Sean Payton became the team's head coach. Denver has new ownership, a new set of uniforms, new facilities coming, and perhaps most importantly, a new rookie QB.
Well, much of us made a huge deal about their new uniforms that were unveiled earlier this summer. The new uniform set is objectively awesome, as the style seems to have begun to sit well with people as time passes. What color jersey will Denver be wearing in their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks?
Here is their uniform schedule for the 2024 NFL Season:
As I type these words, it's not clear what color pants they will wear in Week 1, but they will don the navy helmet and should wear either the white or orange pants. One huge advantage about the Denver Broncos new uniforms is that they can be mixed and matched quite easily, and if you look at their uniform schedule above, you'll see just how many combinations are possible.
At first look, many people did not like the uniforms, and some even hated them, but they seem to be growing on many. I personally love the look and thinks it fits perfect with the modern-day jersey trends across the NFL. Seattle is wearing their awesome blue throwback jerseys, so the uniform matchup is actually going to be quite appealing.
However, at the end of the day, none of us care what uniform set the Broncos wear as long as they win the game. It'll be a hostile environment for rookie QB Bo Nix in his NFL debut, but at least he'll be playing in style.
Denver will wear their coveted throwback jerseys two times this season. Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wouldn't it be cool to see the Denver Broncos clinch a playoff spot in Week 18 wearing their amazing throwback uniforms? Man, just imagine how that would feel...
Anyway, the Denver Broncos are likely going to keep this new uniform style around for quite some time, as they had their previous set for around 30 years, but in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, they will be rocking with the Summit White and navy helmet.