Weather report for Broncos vs. Seahawks is ideal for Bo Nix debut
The weather report for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon could not be more ideal for the debut of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
You never know with how often it rains in Seattle (about 50 percent of the year) what kind of weather to expect, but the forecast is telling us the temperature at kickoff will be a lovely 76 degrees with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies.
Despite the love some people have for the elements when it comes to football, this is truly the ideal football weather. Especially for the debut of a rookie quarterback on the road.
Week 1 weather report is great for Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
As the night progresses, the temperature is actually supposed to rise a little bit from 76 to 80. That doesn't do anything to change the fact that conditions will be ideal for the Broncos going on the road. There are always going to be challenges with the weather throughout the course of the season, whether you're dealing with the heat/humidity/rainy conditions traveling to Florida or cold-weather games late in the season in certain areas of the country.
The bottom line is, you don't want the weather to be a reason to worry about a player's performance, especially not in their NFL debut.
Bo Nix is making his first NFL start and is the first Denver Broncos rookie quarterback since John Elway in 1983 to be starting in Week 1 of the season. There is a palpable excitement among members of Broncos Country, and understandably so given the fact that Nix looked tremendous throughout training camp and the preseason.
He's going to have ideal conditions to work in for this matchup against the Seahawks, not only including the temperature at game time but also the wind. The gusts aren't expected to go higher than 6 MPH.
Along with the ideal weather conditions, you certainly hope the field is in good condition in Seattle. Although it's a completely different situation, you can't help but watch games like we saw between the Eagles and Packers on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and be a little worried about the field condition as players were sliding, slipping, and falling all over the place.
The Broncos will take on the Seahawks on Sunday, September 8, at 2:05 PM MT. The game will be airing on CBS in local markets but for most of the country, you're going to need NFL Sunday Ticket to see this one.