Even Bill Belichick knows the NFL world is sleeping on Broncos QB Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have received a lot more glowing reviews about rookie quarterback Bo Nix ever since people, you know, watched him play football.
Before the 2024 NFL Draft, there were a lot of misconceptions out there about Nix regarding his arm talent/arm strength and the fact that he's already 24 years old as an NFL rookie. Never mind the fact that Nix had 61 starts at the college level and became a legit NFL prospect at Oregon after finding his way early on at Auburn.
Nix was highly impressive over the last two seasons, and he really blew the Denver Broncos (specifically head coach Sean Payton) away in the pre-draft process. Since the start of OTAs, all Nix has been doing is impressing. He got to training camp in competition for the QB1 position with Jarrett Stidham and continued to stack days. He was very impressive in two preseason outings. He had an excellent joint practice against the Green Bay Packers' starting defense.
Ultimately, he was named the starter after those two preseason games, and what he put out there on tape impressed a lot of people who know ball, including legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is now a member of the media, working with The 33rd Team and appearing a number of other places. In a recent video posted along with former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, Belichick was effusive in his praise of Nix and what he saw from him in the preseason.
Bill Belichick was impressed by Bo Nix during the NFL preseason
What's crazy is that Belichick isn't just hyping up every rookie quarterback he watched this preseason. In fact, he had some pretty spicy (negative) things to say regarding #1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears. Belichick went so far as to say that Williams had a couple of highlight plays but that they "weren't that good".
It's substantial, then, that he's saying the things we're hearing him say about Bo Nix. Belichick is saying that Nix looks like the same guy we saw at Oregon from an accuracy, decision-making, and athletic perspective.
Interestingly enough, the outlet that now employs Belichick -- The 33rd Team -- put out a list of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL ranked best to worst, and they had Bo Nix ranked dead last on the list.
Belichick knows what we've all seen over the last couple of months -- the NFL world is sleeping on Bo Nix. Does that mean he's going to go out and have a 158.3 QB rating against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1? Absolutely not, but Nix is undoubtedly a better prospect than he's been given credit for by the media at large. Sean Payton foreshadowed his selection of Nix by warning us all early in the offseason not to pay attention to the "NFL train", meaning not to pay too much attention to the groupthink narratives created by the media regarding certain players.
Bo Nix was known far and wide as being a "2nd-3rd-round prospect" because one person started saying it, and then everyone started saying it. The people who know ball didn't agree with it, and Nix is set to prove that he can become a much better NFL player than a lot of the armchair GMs predicted.