Bill Belichick jumps on Bo Nix hype train after Broncos rookie impresses
Arguably the greatest head coach of all-time, Bill Belichick, seems to be bought into rookie QB Bo Nix, and that is a huge endorsement. Belichick was on the Pat McAfee show and had some very good things to say about Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.
He commented about Sean Payton's offense being up-tempo, and seemed to speak very positively about Bo Nix, the team's rookie QB who has impressed during his first two preseason games in the NFL:
When you have this many former players and coaching talking positively about the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton, and Bo Nix, maybe it's time to pay attention. Former players like Chase Daniel, Dan Orlovsky, and David Carr have all also been complimentary of the Denver Broncos young QB.
This is getting to the point where it'd almost be a shock if Nix was not a success. And the latest praise comes from one of the greatest head coaches in the history of organized sports. Folks, this is real, and the Broncos have themselves a legitimate QB1 for the first time in a decade.
The Broncos made the bold move to cut ties with Russell Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season. They then turned their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and with the 12th pick, took the sixth and final QB of the first round. Many bashed the pick, but after several months, Nix looks like he was the right man for the job.
Now yes, the regular season could end up being a totally different story, but what we've seen from Nix through two games feels legitimate and genuine, and being that he's coached by Sean Payton and brainiac QB coach Davis Webb, the sky is the limit. Is it outrageous to suggest that the Broncos could even make the playoffs in 2024?
If you remember back in the 2021 NFL Season when Bill Belichick was still coaching the New England Patriots, he helped lead the team to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth with then-rookie QB Mac Jones, so Belichick is very familiar to this rookie QB situation, and he seems bought in with Bo Nix.