Bleacher Report names interesting trade fit for Broncos in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could justify making another move in the secondary for the 2024 NFL Season. Would this shocking trade make some sense? Bleacher Report outlined a trade that the Denver Broncos could make now before the 2024 NFL Season, and they proposed an idea of Emmanuel Forbes to the Mile High City
What do you guys think about this?
"Add Now: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders (trade)- BR NFL Scouting Department
There are a lot of questions about the Broncos secondary heading into the season right now.
At least three starting spots are up for grabs, including the outside cornerback spot across from Patrick Surtain II and both safety spots. It would be wise for Denver to be looking around the league as teams prepare to cut their rosters down to 53.
Sam Fortier of The Washington Post recently reported that he's unsure if 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes fits into the future vision for the roster. It would be worth it for the Broncos to call and inquire about what it would take to trade for him."
A first-round pick in 2023, Emmanuel Forbes had a rough go at it during his rookie season in the NFL. He played in 14 games, starting just 6, and did manage one interception, 11 passes defended, and 38 total tackles.
Forbes allowed a low completion percentage of just 60.7%, but he did give up 598 yards, three touchdowns, and an opposing passer rating of 103, which is not great. Forbes also had seven missed tackles. Those numbers aren't great, but if Forbes is indeed on the trade block, a late-round pick should be considered by the Denver Broncos to acquire his services.
I mean, there has to be a reason why he was the 16th overall pick, right? He was not a total liability out there in 2023, but with the Washington Commanders hiring a new general manager and head coach, they might be that much more likely to move on from Forbes. The Denver Broncos do have a few young CBs in their room including Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, and Ja'Quan McMillian.
Moss seems to have earned the CB2 job, and obviously the Broncos have Patrick Surtain II as their best starter and Ja'Quan McMillian holding it down in the slot. Denver may not have that much room to acquire a player like Forbes, but it's an interesting trade proposal. If anything, I would prefer the Broncos to make a move at safety instead of cornerback.
The safety room has lost Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns this offseason, so it feels a lot more unstable than at cornerback. Perhaps the Broncos will consider adding another defensive back at some point?
Beyond the DBs, I could see Denver maybe adding a center or even another tight end as well.