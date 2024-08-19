4 biggest reactions after Broncos preseason win against the Packers
The Denver Broncos dominated their first home preseason game and defeated the Green Bay Packers by a 27-2 score. Green Bay starters did not play, but still, the Broncos dominated against their first-team units on Friday's joint practice.
What were the main takeaways from this dominant win over the Packers?
1. Sean Payton should sit Bo Nix for the final preseason game, as he should be the week 1 starter at Seattle:
Broncos first-round draft pick Bo Nix made his first career start at Empower Field in Denver's second preseason game. Despite it being a preseason game, the rookie stole the show. Nix looked incredibly comfortable and is set to become the Broncos' starting quarterback in the very near future. Bo played in two drives, and Denver scored points in both. Wil Lutz made a 37-yard field goal in the first one, and then Nix connected with Tim Patrick for a touchdown on their second drive.
Nix was effective, making the right decisions and the right throws. He had only one incompletion in nine pass attempts. Bo finished with the following stats:
Nix was not sacked and had good throws, including one on the run to Tim Patrick for a first down. He looked very confident. The quarterback competition should "officially" be over soon. BO-lieve it Broncos Country ... the QB carousel is coming to an end.
2. Team is struggling with penalties again
Last week, against the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos struggled with penalties, something head coach Sean Payton wanted to clean up for the game against the Packers, but it did not go as planned. Tight end Lucas Krull had a holding penalty during Bo Nix's second drive. Denver finished with 13 total penalties for 120 yards, seven more than last week.
Penalties were on both sides of the ball. Second-year offensive linemen Alex Forsyth and Alex Palczewski had two penalties each during the game. The good thing is that starters did not have any compared to last week, but overall it is something to clean up.
3. Key position battles set?
Heading into training camp there were multiple position battles set on paper. These battles are now nearing completion. The second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers might have revealed the winners of some of these starting spots, as the Broncos could sit their starters for the final game against Arizona next week.
Let's start things off with the quarterback battle. Once again, Bo Nix continues to impress and will be Denver's number-one quarterback. Luke Wattenberg looks to have the edge in the center battle over second-year Alex Forsyth, as he started last week at Indy with Stidham under center, and on Sunday against Green Bay with Nix under center. These two are the main offensive battles, maybe the tight end position could be a question too if Greg Dulcich can stay healthy.
Regarding the defense, it seems like the veteran Cody Barton will start over Jonas Griffith at inside linebacker next to Alex Singleton, and second-year player Riley Moss will likely be the starting cornerback opposite Patrick Surtain II over Damarri Mathis.
Regarding special teams, it is very likely that Riley Dixon will be the starter over Trenton Gill. We will see throughout the week and during next week's game which players win the other battles for either a higher spot in the depth chart or for a spot in the 53-man roster.
4. The Broncos have good depth
Preseason games are not only good for getting in the rhythm of the game but are also good to watch young players play, and the Broncos throughout two games in this preseason have shown great depth in all phases of the game. Guys move up in depth charts following good preseason action. For example, the running back room is crowded. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin will be the one-two punch. Then, Denver has Samaje Perine, who seems like the odd man out, rookie Audric Estimé, followed by Tyler Badie (who had a touchdown against the Packers), and UDFA Blake Watson.
On the defensive side of the ball, rookie edge rusher Jonah Elliss was balling. He had a strip sack on Michael Pratt and recovered the fumble. Safety Keidron Smith had an interception for the second consecutive game. Rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine had a good pass breakup.
Not only the three mentioned above, but multiple guys were making plays during the entire game, and this is good for the Broncos, as these players could step up at any time if any of the starters get injured, and will make it difficult for Sean Payton to decide the final roster spots.
The Broncos will close out the 2024 preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 25.