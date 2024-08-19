5 winners (and 2 losers) for Broncos in preseason win over Packers
It was a dominant effort by the Denver Broncos in their preseason win over the Green Bay Packers from start to finish. The Broncos got the job done in all phases of the game against Green Bay and the only real unfortunate aspect of the game is that Denver only got one kickoff return opportunity, but not really.
If that's the only real complaint coming out of a game, things probably went pretty well. The Broncos beat the Packers to the tune of 27-2, a score you just don't really ever see in the NFL. If not for a Zach Wilson sack in the end zone for a safety, it would have been a more satisfying shutout, but the details of what happened in the game are far more important than the final score.
Roster spots are being decided. Starting jobs are being solidified. There are a number of winners (and losers) we have to get to on both sides of the ball after this game against the Packers. Who stood out, for better or worse?
Broncos winner: Bo Nix, QB
We can keep it pretty short and sweet with Bo Nix because he gets talked about more than anyone else on the team right now. And justifiably so. The excitement over the Broncos having potentially found themselves a franchise quarterback is heating up considerably over the last four weeks. Nix looks like the real deal and was outstanding in his first-ever preseason start, completing 8-of-9 passes for 80 yards, a touchdown, and a 140.7 quarterback rating.
The guy is a stud, and he's operating Sean Payton's offense like he's been playing in it for years.
Broncos loser: Samaje Perine, RB
We're just not seeing it right now from Samaje Perine, the veteran of the Denver Broncos' running back stable. Perine was outstanding for Denver last year as a receiver out of the backfield, and he adds value in pass protection as well. The issue is, he's clearly the third back on the pecking order right now -- at best -- and the Broncos have other young players who are going to be taking priority.
Perine got five carries in this game against the Packers and averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.