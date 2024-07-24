5 key Broncos position battles to watch in training camp
The Denver Broncos will open 2024 training camp this week to prepare for the upcoming season. The first practice will be on Friday, July 26. During training camps, all 32 teams have intense competition between players where the best man out there either gets the starting job or makes the final roster, depending on the situation and battle.
These battles will help Sean Payton and the coaching staff to answer all the questions he could have on the players, which lead to deciding the final 53-man roster.
Broncos key position battles to watch in training camp
Starting quarterback
As everyone knows, quarterback is the most important position in football. Denver released Russell Wilson in March and used their first-round draft pick in Bo Nix. Additionally, they traded for Zach Wilson and have Jarrett Stidham. The starting quarterback battle is the most important one thus far this season.
Rookie Bo Nix impressed in OTA's, and the expectation is that either he or Jarrett Stidham will be the guy. Training camp will help Sean Payton decide on the Broncos quarterback depth chart order. Stidham could have an advantage because he was with the team last season and knows the Sean Payton offensive scheme. Zach Wilson has played in more career games. Bo was a top-12 pick in the draft. The Broncos selected him for a reason, and his college experience could also give him the edge. In my opinion, Nix will start week 1 in Seattle.
Starting center
The Broncos lost center Lloyd Cushenberry to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal. Denver used a 7th-round selection in 2023 on Alex Forsyth. He was Bo Nix's teammate in Oregon. Luke Wattenberg has made some appearances at the position, and the Broncos signed veteran Sam Mustipher, who started multiple games at center for the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Forsyth spent last season injured but made the roster. It was a redshirt season for him. Despite not playing a single snap in 2023, Forsyth should have the edge to start due to his connection with Bo Nix. His lack of experience starting in NFL games could give Mustipher the advantage. Wattenberg has been with the team for multiple seasons but has struggled. If the level of these guys is not as expected, the situation can put the Broncos in a position to add another veteran like Connor Williams, who is still a free agent. Forsyth seems to be the favorite right now.
Cornerback #2
Denver's number one outside cornerback is superstar Patrick Surtain II, but opposite him, the Broncos have struggled to have a consistent guy. Ja'Quan McMillian has secured the starting slot cornerback position. He had a great season last year and was an important defender. The Broncos signed former Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace and drafted Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine in April. Additionally, they have Damrri Mathis, who was benched last season for Fabian Moreau (now a free agent), and former third-round pick Riley Moss, who has been injured or inconsistent.
After an irregular rookie year, Mathis' struggles continued last season. To bolster the room in 2023, the Broncos used a third-round pick to get Riley Moss, who saw limited action as a rookie. Fresh off free agency, veteran Levi Wallace looks set to get the starting job thanks to his experience, despite not being great last season with Pittsburgh. The Broncos bolstered their cornerback position again this year by selecting Abrams-Draine, who I do not expect to start. Wallace's experience could give him a slight edge over Mathis, Moss, and Abrams-Draine. He is my prediction to be the starter alongside Pat Surtain II.
Inside Linebacker #2
The Denver Broncos lost Josey Jewell in free agency, who signed with the Carolina Panthers to a three-year, $22.75 million deal. He played for the Broncos for six seasons and started 58 games at inside linebacker. Alex Singleton started alongside him for the past two seasons. Now, training camp will determine who will be the starting inside linebacker next to Singleton.
Denver has Jonas Griffith back from injury and signed veterans Cody Barton and Andre Smith in free agency. The Broncos signed Levelle Bailey as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State. Coach Payton has praised the undrafted free agent who could win the starting job. I would expect Barton to start next to Singleton, and in my opinion, adding a guy like Kwon Alexander, who is still a free agent, could be a better option.
Punter job
Denver brought back Riley Dixon last season, but he was not as good as he was during his first stint with the Broncos. He is the only one among the kicker (Lutz), punter, and long snapper (Fraboni) positions with competition in training camp, which could mean something. The Broncos signed the former 7th-round pick from the Chicago Bears, Trenton Gill.
If Dixon had performed better in 2023, Denver might not have felt the need to find additional competition for the punting job. It is difficult to predict who will win this battle.
There are more battles for other depth chart sports, but these five will probably be the most important ones throughout training camp.