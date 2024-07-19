3 free agency moves the Broncos must make before the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos will start their training camp soon to prepare for the 2024-25 season. It will be Sean Payton's second season as Denver's head coach. Rookies have already reported for camp and veterans will report next week.
Camp has not even started and rookie running back Blake Watson has been placed on the Non-Football injury list.
Is the Broncos roster complete? Should they add more players to compete for a spot? There are still multiple big-name free agents available, and some could have a fit in Denver.
3 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign before the 2024-25 season
Center Connor Williams:
Despite Alex Forsyth having the talent to be a starting center in today's NFL, he has not had a single snap during a regular-season game. What if he has a rough camp? Would you trust Luke Wattenberg, who has recently struggled, as your starting center? Veteran Sam Mustipher is also there but started only two games last season. Connor Williams has been injured, but when he is healthy, he can easily be a top-tier center for Denver and a good veteran mentor for young Alex Forsyth.
If Williams had not suffered all those injuries over his career, he would have easily been a top-tier center money-wise. He'd make the offensive line even better. The center is the anchor of the offense, since he starts every play. Having the right person in that role can make a world of difference in terms of experience snapping the ball and quickly protecting the quarterback.
Safety Eddie Jackson:
The Broncos released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons before free agency started. They signed Brandon Jones in free agency and former Nebraska Cornhusker Omar Brown as an undrafted free agent. Caden Sterns could be back from injury but has not stayed consistent regarding his health. PJ Locke was re-signed and could be the guy who starts next to Jones. Kareem Jackson is also gone. Adding a veteran safety to this young room would make a lot of sense.
The Justin Simmons era is over; he will not be back. But once again, adding a veteran makes sense. Micah Hyde could be a solid pickup, but he is either retiring or returning to Buffalo. Jackson is 30 years old, similar to Simmons, but he would be way cheaper and could fill the veteran role Denver needs in that safety room. The Broncos do not need a full-time starting safety; they need a veteran, a leader in the room, who can have a positive impact when he plays. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro. He has the experience the Broncos need to help these young guys.
Defensive Lineman Hassan Ridgeway:
The Broncos added multiple pieces to their defensive line, starting with John Franklin-Myers, whom they traded for during the 2024 Draft. In free agency, they signed Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson. The free agent additions could be rotational pieces, and Roach will likely be involved in the run defense as he has been during his career. DJ Jones' contract ends after this season; he will probably not return.
A torn Achilles sidelined Ridgeway last season, but when he is healthy, he's been a solid contributor. DJ Jones could be a cap casualty cut before the season. Whether Jones stays or not, adding depth to the interior defensive line room would make sense. At 29, Hassan is a solid and cheap option the Broncos should consider signing.