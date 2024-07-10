Former Broncos star safety could be heading to AFC contender in 2024
The 2024 NFL training camps are starting soon, for all 32 teams. The Denver Broncos will start their respective camp with the rookies, who will report to the facilities on Wednesday, July 17. Veterans will report six days later on Tuesday, July 23. Good veteran free agents are still available, including star safety Justin Simmons, who Denver released before free agency started.
Simmons, who was a two-time Pro Bowler and a four-time Second-Team All-Pro with the Denver Broncos, could have a new team soon, as he remains at the top of the available free agent players heading into camps. Despite being a top-tier safety, there are three main reasons he remains unsigned.
First, Justin is 30 (turning 31 in November). Teams might be prioritizing younger options at the safety position. Second, Simmons could be demanding a big contract, and teams could wait for training camps to evaluate their position room before making an offer to him. Third, Simmons might wait until the end of training camp to decide to land with the best team possible.
Despite being unsigned, Clifton Brown -- a staff writer for the Ravens -- revealed that Baltimore could be Justin's new team. Then Neal Driscoll, a Dolphins podcast host, confirmed he has also heard of Baltimore as a destination for the former Broncos safety. Baltimore lost Geno Stone in free agency and did not have much depth at the position alongside Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, which puts them in a good position to sign Simmons.
A Justin Simmons plus Kyle Hamilton tandem, with Marcus Williams as the backup for both, would be a fun safety group to watch. San Francisco, the New York Giants, and Detroit Lions could be options too.
Simmons will not likely return to Denver, as he might be looking to join a championship contender with more opportunities to get a Super Bowl ring as soon as possible, such as the Baltimore Ravens, before hanging up the cleats. The Broncos could offer Simmons a one-day deal, allowing him to retire in orange and blue someday.
Simmons was a successful player for the Denver Broncos on and off the field, and it would be cool to see him winning a Super Bowl while being a key piece for his new team soon, whether with Baltimore or any other team not named Chiefs, Raiders, or Chargers.