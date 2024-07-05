5 top remaining free agents with connections to the Broncos in 2024
As training camp approaches and the NFL offseason progresses, the Denver Broncos have the opportunity to strengthen their roster by potentially signing some of the top remaining free agents. Such additions would not only add competition and depth across multiple position rooms but could also bring familiarity, whether through connections with coaches or the team itself.
The roster already had multiple improvements made this offseason, but adding as much competition as possible during training camp and preseason, especially with experienced veterans, is important for young teams like the Denver Broncos. Players are fighting for a starting position, and some are fighting for a roster spot, so competition pushes players to raise their game and perform at the highest level, always respecting their teammates.
Training camp is a perfect opportunity for coaches to evaluate their rosters and position battles, which leads to important decisions before the 53-man roster announcement following the conclusion of the preseason. If a coach is not pleased with specific player performances, it could lead to free-agent signings.
Let's look at some familiar free agents that could make sense for the Denver Broncos.
5 free agents for the Broncos to consider before training camp
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
A wide receiver might not be a top need for the Denver Broncos. Still, Michael Thomas, who produced monster stats under Sean Payton in New Orleans, would be an instant upgrade over guys like Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil, Devaughn Vele, and Michael Bandy, receivers who could make the roster as the receiver six behind Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, and Troy Franklin.
When healthy, Thomas was a beast under Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Courtland Sutton wants a new contract with Denver. If they do not reach an agreement, he could demand a trade. It is unlikely that Sutton will get traded, but anything can happen. Additionally, Tim Patrick has not played a game in two years. Thomas could be a valuable backup piece.
Jimmy Graham, Tight End
Graham is another successful player under Sean Payton. Denver has uncertainty at the tight end position, they did not sign any in free agency nor selected one in the Draft back in April. Greg Dulcich has not stayed healthy. Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins are more blocking tight ends. Lucas Krull has emerged as the guy at tight end, but adding another piece, an experienced veteran like Jimmy could make sense.
Under Sean Payton, Jimmy Graham had 800+ yards in four of the five seasons Jimmy and Sean spent together. No tight end cracked more than 205 receiving yards in 2023, making it the team's weakest offensive room since trading away Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade. While not a star due to his age, Graham could offer improvement to the room compared to 2023.
Connor McGovern, Interior Offensive Lineman
The Broncos have uncertainty at the center position. They lost Lloyd Cushenberry III to the Tennessee Titans at the start of free agency. The expectation is that second-year Alex Forsyth will be the guy, but he has yet to start an NFL game. Denver added Sam Mustipher in free agency and has Luke Wattenberg. Connor Williams could be a good addition and a very experienced center. If Denver decides to add another center, and it is not Williams due to his recent injury history, Connor McGovern could be the guy.
McGovern is a former fifth-round selection by the Denver Broncos in 2016. He has played at guard and center. For Denver, he started at center for multiple games during the 2018 season and the entire 2019 season. Once again, Forsyth will likely be the guy, but if the Broncos want to add veteran insurance besides Mustipher, with more experience, a McGovern return would make sense.
Yannick Ngakoue, Edge Rusher
In 2020, the Minnesota Vikings traded for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue after four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before the Broncos hired George Paton as their general manager, he served as the Vikings' assistant general manager and director of player personnel. The Vikings traded for Ngakoue during Paton's final year in Minnesota.
Denver traded for John Franklin-Myers, but any veteran would help that room, especially because no Broncos player has had over ten sacks since Bradley Chubb. Since 2020, Yannick has had 31.5 sacks for five different teams. He is a solid veteran who could complement this young edge Broncos room.
Kwon Alexander, Inside Linebacker
The Broncos lost Josey Jewell in free agency. He signed with the Carolina Panthers. Who will start next to Alex Singleton at inside linebacker is an important question that is presented heading into camp. Jonas Griffith is back from injury but has not played for over a year. Denver signed veterans Cody Barton and Andre Smith Jr., but a free agent such as Kwon Alexander would be a solid addition and upgrade over Barton and possibly Griffith.
Alexander spent time with the Buccaneers and 49ers before getting traded to Sean Payton's Saints. He spent two seasons with New Orleans, specifically during Payton's two final years with the team. He has had multiple injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he has been an important piece for his respective teams.