People are losing their minds over Bo Nix's preseason performances
The Denver Broncos may have found the next great QB in the NFL with their rookie passer, Bo Nix. And some people have no idea how to act. Another week, another great performance for Bo Nix, who is now 23/30 in the preseason for 205 yards and two touchdown passes.
He's looked poised when out there, and through two games, he's also not taken a sack. In fact, you could clearly see an improved Nix in Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers.
Nix was making smart reads, going through his progressions, and showed pinpoint accuracy. Now sure, there have been many instances of QBs through the years who turned into offseason darlings only to stink it up, for lack of a better term, during the regular season. And even though Bo Nix has clearly made strides and look the part of a franchise QB, some people still have no idea how to act:
It looks like this Kansas City Chiefs can could not care less about Bo Nix's performance:
And this user with "chargerman" in his handle does not seem to be buying into Bo Nix. What's funny about this entire situation is that there are plenty of people out there who are saying this same thing; " Well, it's preseason against backups, so Bo Nix should be playing well. It's not that impressive."
But I guarantee you if Nix was playing poorly through two preseason games, those same people would be saying things like "Hah, I told you so! Bo Nix stinks!" To me, there is a clear double standard present and it's actually a bit annoying to see some of these comments I've shared here.
What we can clearly see is that the Denver Broncos offense has moved the ball a great deal with Bo Nix under center, and they've moved it better with Nix than when Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson are out there. Why can't people just accept the fact that Bo Nix might just be a franchise QB?
Sure, it's not going to be pretty, but it's hard to not be extremely excited if you're a Broncos fan. What hasn't Bo Nix shown thus far? He's taken shots down the field, showed efficiency in the red zone, hasn't taken a sack, hasn't thrown an interception, and has worked all levels of the field. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has to be thrilled with what he has seen thus far from his rookie QB.