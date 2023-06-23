Which departure will have a bigger impact on the Broncos?
There are not too many free agents available, most were signed before the 2023 NFL Draft. As with every team, the Denver Broncos lost some of their players due to free agency. These players are :
- DL Dre'Mont Jones - signed with Seattle
- FB/TE Andrew Beck - signed with Houston
- TE Eric Tomlinson - signed with Houston
- RB Mike Boone - signed with Houston
- OT Calvin Anderson - signed with New England
- TE Eric Saubert - signed with Miami
- DT DeShawn Williams - signed with Carolina
- OL Graham Glasgow - signed with Detroit
- RB Chase Edmonds - signed with Tampa Bay
- Edge Jacob Martin - signed with Houston
- P Corliss Waitman - signed with New England
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer - signed with Las Vegas
- K Brandon McManus - signed with Jacksonville
- RB Latavious Murray - signed with Buffalo
- QB Brett Rypien - signed with Los Angeles Rams
- OG Dalton Risner - Free Agent
Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams are the only starters on defense that Denver lost in free agency, so it is obvious that both will be the players who will have the bigger impact on the team. Denver lost all three starting kicker, punter, and long snapper too, but that is something easier to replace.
Jones was Denver's sack leader during the 2022-23 season, with 6.5 sacks. No Denver Broncos player has had more than eight sacks since Von Miller (14.5) and Bradley Chubb (12.0) in 2018. Despite having only 6.5 sacks, Dre'Mont will be missed in the Mile High City, but his hole is already filled with Zach Allen, a familiar player for Vance Joseph, and a very strong player.
Now, regarding DeShawn Williams, he had his personal-best season statistically with the Broncos last season. He appeared in all 17 games, starting 15, with 37 tackles, 8 quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks. On paper, this (DeShawn's stats) is not that big, but his active pressure on the quarterback is big, and right now the Broncos do not really have a guy that I really see who can fill in what Williams did or better. I do not see Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen playing at the level that DeShawn was playing last year. They might prove me wrong, who knows, but in my opinion, DeShawn Williams is the Broncos' free agent loss that will have a bigger impact (at the moment) on the team.