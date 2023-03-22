Dre'Mont Jones signing with the Seahawks reeks of pettiness
Dre'Mont Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, and that move to me reeks of pettiness. Honestly, good for Jones. He got paid and it's clear that the Broncos and himself wanted to move in a different direction.
Jones signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this year. The deal in total was for three years and $51,530,000. The pact is not only a year shorter than I thought it would be, but much, much cheaper too.
There were indications that if Jones had left the Denver Broncos in free agency, he could get close to $20 million per season. That was reported by quite a few people in the know.
Not only did he not get that, but the APY on his contract is just $17,176,667 per season. To me, that's not particularly close to the $20 million that some thought he'd get. The Broncos signed defensive end Zach Allen to try and replace Dre'Mont Jones.
Zach Allen's deal is for $15,250,000 per season, which really is not that far off from the deal that Jones signed. I think it's clear that the Broncos and Jones did not want each other anymore, and if they did, I bet both sides would have been able to agree on a number.
Jones leaving for the Seahawks reeks of pettiness, doesn't it? He likely left more money on the table and will now go to Seattle, where Russell Wilson played for a year. Seattle became the story of the season as Geno Smith somehow turned into an efficient QB in 2022 all while the Broncos crashed and burned.
The team also included Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and Drew Lock in the trade to land Wilson, so maybe Dre'Mont Jones did not appreciate seeing some of his teammates get shipped off for a QB who did not perform well.
And honestly, if the Seahawks can fix their defense, they'll be a very good team in 2023, and I think Jones realizes that.