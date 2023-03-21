3 reasons Broncos fans should temper expectations for 2023
The Denver Broncos have been in all sorts of headlines during the 2023 offseason, mainly for all good reasons. They've brought in a top-flight head coach, used the Walmart money to go shopping in the top tier of the free agency market, and have been adding depth up and down the roster in free agency. However, expectations have seemingly risen to high heights for the 2023 Broncos. However, fans setting expectations that high might find themselves disappointed come the end of the 2023 season. Here are three reasons why the Broncos might not reach high expectations for the 2023 season.
1) Russ needs a historic turnaround
The key to the Broncos' success in 2023 will largely rest on the success of Russell Wilson and how sharply he can turn around his performance. 2022 was a historically bad year for Wilson, as he endured one of the worst drop-offs in sporting history. If the Broncos are going to have any success, Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, and Davis Webb will need to conduct a turnaround just as great as the drop-off. While everyone wants to see Russ return to his previous form, it would be foolish to simply expect it. One can have hope that Payton and Co. can pull it off, but flat-out expecting it would be foolish.
Next, Payton and company also need to compete with father time when it comes to Russ. He is entering his age 34 season and will turn 35 during the year. He is not as mobile as he used to do, and has begun to deal with more and more injuries as he has aged. Russ isn't only on the wrong side of 30 but is pushing the wrong side of 40. His diminished mobility has made him resort to more throwing near the pocket, something he struggled with in 2022.
Now, an improved offensive line, a strong running game, and a better campaign across the board from his receivers, both in terms of production and health, will ease a lot of these concerns. However, until these are seen in games, these concepts of improvement are just that, concepts. Never bet on something that is not concrete.