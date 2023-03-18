3 Reasons the Broncos have had the NFL's best offseason so far
The Denver Broncos have been the NFL's most active team so far this spring, landing a future Hall of Fame coach, assembling a strong staff, and now being the most aggressive team in free agency. Coming off an embarrassing 5-12 season, the Broncos needed to hit the reset button in the worst way.
However, they aren't the only team making moves. Five different teams hired new head coaches, and there were over 20 coordinator hirings between the offensive and defensive sides. After that, this has been one of the more active starts to free agency in recent NFL history, and there have been some mammoth contracts handed out, and the number one overall pick was traded for this year's NFL draft.
All that being said, there is a good case to make that the Broncos' have had the most successful off-season in the NFL. There have been plenty of teams who have won the spring and lost the fall, and the Broncos must avoid joining that group. However, the Broncos are going to find themselves struggling to win in October and November if they can't win this March and April. All of that being said, here are three reasons that, so far, the Broncos are the biggest winner of the NFL's off-season.
1) Change of Leadership at the Top for the Denver Broncos
With the need for a restart came the need of a new CEO atop the Broncos' football operations. General manager George Paton worked out a deal with New Orleans' Mickey Loomis to bring in Sean Payton as the new head coach of the Broncos, giving them to type of stability and leadership at the top of the team that the Broncos have not had since the days of Mike Shanahan.
Sean Payton also brings a résumé of success and offensive innovation that is not like one that has come into the Broncos' head coaching gig in a long time. Ultimately, Payton and the Broncos are a new marriage that makes sense for both parties. For Payton, he takes the reigns on a historic franchise that is in desperate need of a revamp, one that he will lead the charge on. With him on his staff, he brings a mix of successful veterans and young new faces, a mixture that other Broncos head coaches have tried but have not succeeded at. He brings two experienced and sought-after coordinators Joe Lombardi and Vance Joseph, while also giving important roles to younger coaches like Zach Strief and Declan Doyle.
Payton's pedigree, new working relationship with general manager George Paton, and the coaches he brings with him will offer the Broncos a new reality that they have not had in a long time: continuity and continued success.