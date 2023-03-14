Recapping Denver Broncos wild Day 1 of 2023 NFL Free Agency
Some teams like to slow play NFL Free Agency, if they even really get involved at all. The Denver Broncos are typically good for at least one or two bigger moves throughout the course of NFL Free Agency, but you would have to go back to the 2014 offseason to find as exciting of a single day of free agency as Broncos fans experienced on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Not everyone loves every move, and not everyone agrees with the players chosen at different positions. But it's hard to argue with the fact that the Broncos really went out and addressed their biggeset needs immediately and aggressively. Whether or not it works out? Well, that's now in the hands of head coach Sean Payton and his staff.
Let's recap the day that was before the Denver Broncos get going again on day two...
Denver Broncos Day 1 Free Agency recap
1. Mike McGlinchey, OT (5 years, $87.5 million)
So far the "biggest" move the Denver Broncos have made is attacking their longstanding need at the right tackle spot by adding Mike McGlinchey, the former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers who started 69 games for Kyle Shanahan's team. McGlinchey is coming off of a season in which he did have eight penalties, which isn't what you want, but he's certainly known for bringing some power in the running game. He has good athleticism at the position and can get out in space.
He will be relied upon heavily to be a consistent presence at the position, one that has been an absolute embarrassment for the Denver Broncos in recent years. McGlinchey's new position coach in Denver will be former New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief, and he'll presumably line up right next to Quinn Meinerz on the right side of the revamped Denver offensive line.
While his run blocking is his strength, McGlinchey also has improved as a pass protector the last couple of years. He wasn't the best pass-protecting tackle on the market -- that was former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor -- but McGlinchey has gotten better there, although he's still been susceptible. The Broncos are going to rely on Zach Streif and Sean Payton to minimize the flaws in McGlinchey's game and enhance his strengths by running the ball to set up the pass.