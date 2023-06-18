Which non-QB from each AFC West rival would you add to the Broncos?
I was thinking of an unrealistic question regarding the Denver Broncos ... this question is ... If I could pick one non-QB player from the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West rivals) to add to the Broncos' roster, who would I pick?
Obviously this is regarding position needs, team fit, and the value that these players could add to the Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey (Center)
The center position is key for any football team, the center is the anchor of the offensive line, the guy that starts the play for your offense, so it is very important for NFL teams to have a great center, it is not only snapping the ball, is snapping the ball and instantly block the defensive players coming into your quarterback.
The Denver Broncos have had trouble at the center position recently, it is either injuries or inconsistency from the guys. The last center that has started for the team in more than two consecutive seasons is Matt Paradis (2015-2018). It is expected that Lloyd Cushenberry will start this upcoming season, so it will be his third year as the starting center but still has not been that good. Rookie Alex Forsyth could be the guy too this year.
With the above reasons mentioned, the player that I would add from KC to Denver would be Creed Humphrey. He is simply a beast. The Chiefs got him in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and in only two seasons in the NFL, he is already a Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All-Pro. He has started every game since he was drafted, has allowed only one sack during his two years in KC, and has only been charged with 10 flags.
Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby (Edge)
Edge rusher has been a need for Denver since Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Bradley Chubb was a decent player, but had many injuries during his time in Denver, and not only Chubb, injuries have been tough for this position room overall in the past few seasons. Additionally, sacks are something that your defense needs to get. In the last four seasons the Broncos' sack leaders have had:
- 2022: Dre'Mont Jones - 6.5
- 2021: Shelby Harris - 6.0
- 2020: Malik Reed - 8.0
- 2019: Von Miller - 8.0
Maxx Crosby is the player from the Raiders that I would add to the Broncos. He is a super consistent edge rusher and attacks the quarterback with a lot of athleticism, a hungry player. Since entering the NFL, Crosby has played in 66 games (60 starts), and has had the following sacks:
- 2022: 12.5
- 2021: 8.0
- 2020: 7.0
- 2019: 10.0
Which is an average of 9.38 sacks per season. The average from the Broncos' sack leader since Crosby entered the league is of 7.13 sacks per season.
Los Angeles Chargers - Asante Samuel Jr (Cornerback) or Rashawn Slater (Offensive Tackle)
Los Angeles was the tougher one for me, and that is why I placed two options. As of today, cornerback and offensive tackle are not top priorities for the Denver Broncos, but since this is a hypothetical question and article, based on talent, Samuel and Slater are my picks.
Adding a cornerback as any of the Chargers' ones next to Patrick Surtain it would be sick, but I picked Asante because he is younger and probably it would be a better fit for Denver.
Now, regarding Slater, obviously the Broncos have Garett Bolles right now at left tackle, but due to his age and injuries, trading him, getting good value in return and adding a younger stud left tackle like Slater would be very cool.
If you had to answer this question, which players would you add to the Broncos? Remember, it is a fun excercise/question to answer, but at the same time is a hypothetical question, something that will not happen (at least at the moment ...)