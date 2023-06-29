Where does Broncos WR trio rank among rest of the NFL?
Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick look to have their first fully-healthy season together. Where are they ranked among NFL WR trios?
Having a top-tier wide receiver in the NFL for a quarterback is like a kid getting the top gift on their Christmas list. Having good wide receivers for any quarterback in the NFL is simply the best because it makes their job easier, but having a great wide receiver trio is simply insane, because you have to trust players to throw passes, and secure guys to catch them.
Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick have still yet to play a full season together (all three). Every season since Jeudy (the last one to join the Broncos) entered the league, one of the three had a significant injury that did not allow them to play together for all seventeen games together. Jeudy had some comments about it recently.
""We haven’t been all on the same field since, what, my rookie year? It’s been a few years... But having everybody on the field at the same time, it’s going to be big because I know what we’re capable of. And they know what we’re capable of. So, having everybody on the same field, it’s going to be a hard group of guys to stop.""- Jerry Jeudy, via Troy Renck
In 2020, Jeudy's rookie season, Sutton had an ACL injury and appeared in only one game. In 2021, none of the three had a major injury, but Jeudy missed seven games, Sutton missed one game, and Patrick missed one game. Last season, 2022, Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear before the season started, and both Jeudy and Sutton missed two games each.
Due to contracts, cap hits, and free agent/draft acquisitions it is very likely that one of the three will probably leave the team either during the 2023 trade deadline, and/or the 2024 offseason, so the upcoming 2023-24 season is the chance for all three to not only show that they can be a top-tier wide receiver trio but to help Russell Wilson and Sean Payton to create a very powerful offense by making important plays in the trenches.
For me, personally, Jeudy/Sutton/Patrick, if healthy, and especially with the Sean Payton hire, can definitely be a top 10 wide receiver trio. Some of the best wide receiver trios (not in a specific order) in the league include...
- Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
- Buccaneers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage
- Chargers: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston
- Seahawks: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup
- Eagles: AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus
- Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Chosen Anderson
- Vikings: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, KJ Osborn
- Commanders: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel
- 49ers: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings
- Raiders: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow
- Bills: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield
- Bears: DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool
Jerry Jeudy led all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points during the last five weeks of the 2022-23 season in standard format (no points are given for receptions), second-best in half PPR (points per reception), and third-best in PPR. Sutton has had over 770 receiving yards in the last two seasons, and Patrick has had over 730 receiving yards in the last two seasons he has played (2020-2021).
The Broncos finally got a proven offensive-minded head coach in Sean Payton. He is an offensive genius and his offenses have shown it on the field. Since he started to be a head coach in the NFL, the Saints offense was a top five in scoring in nine out of his fifteen seasons as the New Orleans head coach and the best offense overall (yards & points) six times.
During his head coaching time in New Orleans, thanks to Payton's mastermind, the Saints have had the following 900+ yards wide receivers ...
- 2006: Marques Colston (1,038)
- 2007: Marques Colston (1,202)
- 2008: Lance Moore (928)
- 2009: Marques Colston (1,074)
- 2010: Marques Colston (1,023)
- 2011: Marques Colston (1,143)
- 2013: Marques Colston (943)
- 2014: Kenny Stills (931)
- 2014: Marques Colston (902)
- 2015: Brandin Cooks (1,138)
- 2015: Willie Snead (984)
- 2016: Brandin Cooks (1,173)
- 2016: Michael Thomas (1,137)
- 2017: Michael Thomas (1,245)
- 2018: Michael Thomas (1,405)
- 2019: Michael Thomas (1,725)
With the previous stats mentioned, Sean Payton can definitely make at least one of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick 1,000+ yard receivers, and can have a productive receiving offense with the Denver Broncos.