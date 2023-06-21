3 Denver Broncos land in early fantasy football mock draft
How many Denver Broncos players were prioritized in this early fantasy football mock draft? Which Broncos players should you be targeting in your fantasy draft?
On Wednesday, I made my first 2023 fantasy football mock draft. For this one, I chose the points per reception (PPR) format and randomized my pick. I ended up with the 5th overall pick, and because it was snaked, I had the 5th pick in the odd number rounds, and the 8th pick in the even number rounds.
By doing mock drafts, you prepare for your real fantasy football drafts. The more mock drafts you do, the better, because you can be prepared for anything during your drafts. You can practice strategies, evaluate the value of the respective players and see where the players are getting drafted (ADP - average draft position).
For this mock draft, the rosters consisted of one starting quarterback, two starting running backs, three starting wide receivers, one starting tight end, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one starting kicker, one starting defensive/special teams unit, and six bench players.
I always try to use different strategies for drafting, but most of the time I like to go heavy/robust RB, which means two or three running backs with the first four picks. Let's go to my mock draft and see which Denver Broncos players landed on my team.
Mock Draft results:
QB: Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins
RB: Jonathan Taylor - Colts
RB: Najee Harris - Steelers
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown - Lions
WR: Jerry Jeudy - Broncos
WR: Mike Evans - Buccaneers
TE: Evan Engram - Jaguars
Flex: Dameon Pierce - Texans
Defense/Special Teams: Denver Broncos
Kicker: Jason Sanders - Dolphins
Bench:
QB: Jared Goff - Lions
RB: Brian Robinson - Commanders
RB: Tank Bigsby - Jaguars
WR: Jordan Addison - Vikings
WR: George Pickens - Steelers
TE: Greg Dulcich - Broncos
I ended up picking three Denver Broncos: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, tight end Greg Dulcich, and the Defense/Special Teams respectively. I personally think that drafting all the players from the same NFL team, especially your favorite team, does not work at all, having one or a few players from your team is reasonable.
I really see Jeudy having a breakout year, especially with the hire of Sean Payton as the new Denver Broncos head coach, I think that he will have his first 1,000+ receiving yards season, and can be an impactful player not only for the Broncos but for NFL Fantasy teams. Now, regarding Dulcich, he can be a more reliable weapon for Russell Wilson, but he is not a guy that I would consider as my starting tight end for Fantasy, at least for the start of the season.
Finally, the defense/special teams. Denver has a good defense that could be reliable for Fantasy Football. You can get a defense with your second-to-last pick and still get a good one. Defense/Special Teams are not as important as the other positions, but can definitely decide if you win or lose a game.
On a scale from one to 10, one being the worst and ten being the best, what grade would you give to this mock draft?