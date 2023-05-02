Why the Denver Broncos got it right with Jerry Jeudy's fifth year option
The Denver Broncos waited until the last minute to pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option, and it was the right decision to make. I think this is the right move for a few reasons, although there could be some argument to suggest that perhaps the team should not have picked it up.
Jerry Jeudy was a first round draft pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the rule with the fifth year options is that teams must decide on them before the fourth year of the first rounder's career begins.
Jeudy would have been entering the last year of his rookie deal, but now is under contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Jeudy has had an up-and-down career. His rookie season was encouraging, amassing over 800 receiving yards catching passes from an inaccurate Drew Lock.
His second year was a letdown. Jeudy missed a few games with an ankle injury and was held without a touchdown and less than 500 receiving yards. His 2022 season was the best year of his career. He nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark and caught a career high six touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, who was enduring the worst year of his career.
We've seen Jerry Jeudy at his best, and when he's at his best, there may not be 10 receivers better than him. We also cannot knock him for the three straight years of bad QB play and bad offensive coaching. That isn't in his control and he's still been able to average 14.6 yards per reception and nearly hit 1,000 yards last year.
His route running is among the best in the NFL and he features speed that I don't think is talked about enough. He has the makings of an elite wide receiver, and I think it's safe to bet that Jeudy is going to enjoy the best year of his career in 2023 with Sean Payton commanding the offense.
Just imagine then if the Broncos would have declined Jeudy's option only to see him amass 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He would have easily been priced out of Denver, and surely would not think of the team very highly since they declined his option the year before.
Age is also a factor here too. He was a 21-year-old rookie and will be entering his age-24 season while already in his fourth season. He'll be under contract through his age-24 and age-25 seasons, so he's likely still at the climax of entering his prime.
Jeudy could end up signing a long-term deal before his age-26 season begins, which would be a perfect age for a long-term commitment, in my opinion.
All of the factors surrounding Jerry Jeudy and his fifth year option made it an obvious choice to pick it up.