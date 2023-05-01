Denver Broncos picking up the fifth-year option on Jerry Jeudy
The drama has come to an end.
The Denver Broncos have finally picked up the fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy. The news broke Monday morning as Broncos Country can finally have a sigh of relief. Jeudy will be making $12.9M in 2024 after the decision today to pick up his fifth-year option.
It was a no-brainer to pick up the option and commit to Jeudy. He was the best player on the offense last year, with little to no help throughout the course of the season. Jeudy had his best season yet and totaled:
- 67 Receptions (Career High)
- 972 Receiving Yards (Career High)
- 6 Receiving TDs (Career High)
- 1,012 Scrimmage Yards (Career High)
- 64.8 Receiving Yards per Game (Career High)
Jeudy led ALL wide receivers in yards per route run against man coverage with 4.14 Y/RR. He also was at the top of the list in a lot of advanced statistics this year, which shows how great he was this year.
He broke more records last year as Jeudy is now third in Denver Broncos history for most receiving yards in his first three seasons. He passed Ashley Lelie (2,237) and Demaryius Thomas (2,268) as he recorded 2,294 receiving yards in his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos.
It’s remarkable how Jeudy achieved this when knowing he had Pat Shurmur for two years and played on a historically bad offense this past year. He has been through numerous coaching changes, quarterback changes, and different play-callers during his whole tenure in Denver. Jeudy has never had continuity yet never complained and continued to work.
Jeudy has been catching passes from Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, Teddy Bridgewater, and Russell Wilson, respectively. His offensive coaches and play-callers have been Shurmur, Nathaniel Hackett, Justin Outten, and Klint Kubiak, respectively.
It has been a wild ride thus far. From dealing with trade rumors and negative talk, he is finally being rewarded for his talent and performance. Jeudy has not only been rewarded with his fifth-year option being picked up but now has a hall-of-fame head coach in Sean Payton running the offense. After all the freak injuries and hard times surrounding him these few years, the Broncos are all in with Jeudy, as he is a big part of their future.
Activating his option for 2024 shows they still value him highly. It's not difficult to imagine that Jeudy is this team's real No. 1 receiver if the offense can turn things around under Payton.
The Broncos have two more years under their control with Jerry Jeudy before they decide whether to sign him to a long-term contract. However, he's made significant strides and improvements to show that he deserves that contract. Jeudy will contribute significantly to this offense for years to come, as Payton will unlock his true potential this upcoming season.