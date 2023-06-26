What can we expect from the Broncos offense in 2023?
A comparison between the 2022 Denver Broncos offense, and the 2023 offense, alongside what we can expect from the offense in the upcoming season is presented.
On paper, the 2023 Denver Broncos offense looks way better than the 2022 one, mainly because of the offensive line signings and the coaching staff. Let's dive into the changes for this season.
Denver Broncos Coaching staff:
Head coach:
2022 - Nathaniel Hackett (fired, then Jerry Rosburg was named the interim)
2023 - Sean Payton
Nathaniel Hackett was a rookie head coach last season with the Broncos. He is a hyped guy, but his struggles with the team made the front office fire him before the end of the season. Sean Payton is a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a guy with over 15 years as an NFL head coach, and a lot of experience.
Offensive staff:
2022 - Justin Outten (OC), Rahom Chinyoung (Offensive Quality Control), Klint Kubiak (QBs coach), Tyrone Wheatley (RBs coach), Butch Barry & Ben Steele (OL coach & assistant), Zach Azzanni (WR coach), and Jake Moreland (TEs coach)
2023 - Joe Lombardi (OC), Logan Kilgore (Offensive Quality Control) Davis Webb (QBs coach), Lou Ayeni (RBs coach), Zach Strief & Austin King (OL coach & assistant), Keary Colbert (WRs coach), and Declan Doyle (TEs coach)
Since the 53-man roster will not be announced until before Week 1, some players that will be mentioned could or could not make the final 2023-24 roster.
Quarterbacks:
2022 - Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, Jarrett Guarantano
2023 - Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, Jarrett Guarantano
Running Backs:
2022 - Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon (released after week 4), Latavious Murray, Chase Edmonds, Mike Boone, Marlon Mack, Tyler Badie, Devine Ozigbo
2023 - Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin
Fullback:
2022 - Andrew Beck
2023 - Michael Burton
Offensive Tackles:
2022 - Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Cam Fleming, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey
2023 - Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Isaiah Prince, Alex Palczewski
Offensive Guards:
2022 - Quinn Meinerz, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti
2023 - Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers, Henry Byrd, Luke Wattenberg
Centers:
2022 - Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg
2023 - Lloyd Cushenberry, Alex Forsyth, Kyle Fuller
Wide Receivers:
2022 - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick (IR), KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington, Freddie Swain, Brandon Johnson, Tyrie Cleveland
2023 - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Marquez Callaway, KJ Hamler, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington
Tight Ends:
2022 - Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson
2023 - Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Tommy Hudson, Albert Okwuegbunam
With the comparisons mentioned before, what can we expect from this new Denver Broncos offense?
Well, first of all, I think that overall, it will be a more aggressive offense. The running game will be super explosive. With the offensive line help, Russell Wilson should have more time in the pocket, and the line should not allow as many sacks as last year.
One main key, that in my opinion will help a lot, is game management and experience. Besides being a rookie head coach (no head coaching experience), Nathaniel Hackett had a clock and game management problem that turned out to be a complete disaster. Hackett even had to hire a clock management assistant (Jerry Rosburg, who later became the interim HC after Nathaniel was fired). Yes, I know that Sean Payton retired for one year, but he is a very experienced head coach. He is a Super Bowl champion as a head coach, who has had top-tier offenses over a few decades. He's a winning head coach who can easily read mismatches that will favor his players.
Yes, Hackett coached Aaron Rodgers but did not call plays in Green Bay. Matt LaFleur did. Sean coached Drew Brees and did call the plays. A football artist makes plays!
What expectations should Broncos' fans have for the offense in 2023-24?
Can the Broncos make the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50 win? Can Russ get back to his Pro Bowl level? Can the Broncos have a 1,000+ yard running back for the first time since Lindsay in 2019? Will Jeudy, Sutton, or any other WR have 1,000+ yards this season? Will the revamped offensive line help to reduce the number of sacks on Russell Wilson?