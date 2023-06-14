Broncos offensive line bordering on top 10 in the NFL?
Following the individual position top 32 lists going into the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus released on Tuesday a 2023 offensive line rankings list. The Denver Broncos, alongside the Chicago Bears, were the two worst offensive lines in sacks allowed during the 2022-23 season.
Due to the 2022-23 struggles regarding the offensive line, general manager George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton went ALL-IN during free agency and the Draft to fix those problems and give Russell Wilson a major boost going forward.
During free agency, the Denver Broncos signed OG Ben Powers, OT Mike McGlinchey, C Kyle Fuller, and OT Isaiah Prince. During the Draft, the Broncos got C Alex Forsyth, and signed OT/OG Alex Palczewski, OG Henry Byrd, and OT Demontrey Jacobs as undrafted free agents.
The top 12 offensive line units according to the PFF article are:
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Cleveland Browns
3. Kansas City Chiefs
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Detroit Lions
6. Dallas Cowboys
7. Atlanta Falcons
8. Green Bay Packers
9. Los Angeles Chargers
10. Indianapolis Colts
11. Denver Broncos
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
Regarding the Broncos, Sam Monson, the author of the article, stated the following ...
""The hiring of Sean Payton this offseason came with a clear focus on improving an offensive line that was never quite as bad as it looked in 2022. Denver’s line ranked 20th on the season in PFF pass-blocking efficiency, but Russell Wilson was the second-worst quarterback in the league at converting pressure into sacks, warping the view of the line’s performance.""- Sam Monson, PFF
He also mentioned that offensive tackle Garrett Bolles is the best player on the unit, despite playing just five games during the 2022-23 season.
The Denver Broncos projected starting offensive line for the upcoming 2023-2024 season is:
LT - Garrett Bolles (Cam Fleming backup)
LG - Ben Powers (Quinn Bailey backup)
C - Lloyd Cushenberry (Alex Forsyth backup) - this position is the most unclear, both could start.
RG - Quinn Meinerz (Quinn Bailey backup)
RT - Mike McGlinchey (Isaiah Prince backup)
In my opinion, number 11 is a fair ranking for the Denver Broncos' offensive line for the following reasons:
1. They have not played a single snap together (Powers and McGlinchey are two new starters, and rookie Forsyth could join them too).
2. New coaching staff.
3. Injuries. Bolles played only 5 games last year, Meinerz and Cushenberry missed a few...
Can the Broncos be a top 8 offensive line unit during the season?