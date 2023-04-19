New Denver Broncos OL tasked with erasing a major problem from 2022
Offensive line play was a big problem for the Denver Broncos during the 2022-2023 season. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Bears quarterback Justin Fields were tied for the most sacked QB in the NFL, each was sacked 55 times. Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Seahawks' Geno Smith received the second-most sacks. They were sacked 46 times, which is nine sacks less than Russ and Fields...On the other side, the least sacked quarterbacks were Cardinals' Kyler Murray and Saints' Andy Dalton, who were sacked 25 times. Denver was the most sacked team (63 sacks allowed - 55 on Wilson, 8 on Brett Rypien).
In the last 10 years, the most sacked QBs in the NFL have been:
- 2022: Russell Wilson & Justin Fields - were sacked 55 times
- 2021: Joe Burrow - sacked 51 times
- 2020: Carson Wentz - sacked 50 times
- 2019: Matt Ryan, Kyler Murray & Russell Wilson - were sacked 48 times
- 2018: Deshaun Watson - sacked 62 times
- 2017: Jacoby Brissett - sacked 52 times
- 2016: Tyrod Taylor - sacked 42 times
- 2015: Blake Bortles - sacked 51 times
- 2014: Blake Bortles - sacked 55 times
- 2013: Ryan Tannehill - sacked 58 times
Russell Wilson, during his first season with Denver, was tied in third place for most sacks in the past ten years, despite missing a few games, which is awful for him, and for the offensive line ...
The 2022 offensive line allowed 27 out of the 55 sacks on Russell Wilson, and 8 sacks on Brett Rypien:
- OG Quinn Meinerz allowed 3 sacks
- OG Dalton Risner allowed 3 sacks
- OT Garrett Bolles allowed 1 sack (misses almost the entire season)
- OT Billy Turner allowed 1 sack
- C Lloy Cushenberry allowed 1 sack
- OG/C Graham Glasgow allowed 5 sacks
- OT Cam Fleming allowed 7 sacks
- OT Calvin Anderson allowed 2 sacks
- OG Quinn Bailey allowed 1 sack
- OG/C Luke Wattenberg allowed 3 sacks
That is 42.86% of the total sacks. The rest of the sacks are charged on the running back/tight end blocking on that play, or on the quarterback.
The Walton-Penner ownership group, General Manager George Paton, new Head Coach Sean Payton & CO, are 100% committed to fixing the offensive line as we saw in Free Agency and will soon see in the Draft to avoid these types of statistics being repeated going forward.
The Broncos kicked off Free Agency by signing former Ravens Guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal, and former 49ers Tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal. Powers allowed only one sack last season which was during the Playoffs. Additionally, Denver signed center Kyle Fuller, who might compete for the starting job, tight end Chris Manhertz, who is more of a blocking guy, and Samaje Perine, one of the best-blocking running backs.
Center is still a need for the Broncos in my opinion. Lloyd Cushenberry is not the answer for me, since the center position is the anchor of the offensive line, the guy who starts the play, and Lloyd has been very inconsistent for Denver. There are some intriguing free-agent names including Ben Jones, Connor McGovern, and Pat Elflein. Additionally, the upcoming NFL Draft, where there are also names that could make a lot of sense for the Broncos. This group of guys includes Minnesota John-Michael Schmitz, Wisconsin Joe Tippmann, and Ohio State Luke Wypler.
At the moment, the Broncos Offensive line looks like this:
LT: Mike McGlinchey
LG: Ben Powers
C: Lloyd Cushenberry (subject to change in my opinion)
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Garrett Bolles
Can this revamped offensive line help to reduce the number of sacks in Russell Wilson?