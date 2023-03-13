Report: Broncos intend to sign guard Ben Powers to massive deal
Shortly into the window in which teams can begin to negotiate deals with free agents ahead of the new league year, the Denver Broncos have zeroed in on a guard to help improve the offensive line in a big way.
According to reports, the Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers. Terms of the deal are said to be four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed.
It was well known that the Broncos were going to invest in players to improve a pourous offensive line and after releasing Graham Glasgow last week in order to get some cap relief, the signing of Powers has to be considered a major move by the team.
Sean Payton is also well known to greatly value his interior offensive linemen, so this is a deal that makes a lot of sense.
Powers was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Ravens out of Oklahoma. He has played in 47 games with 36 starts since coming to the league and has become a solid run blocker while vastly improving his pass blocking since entering the league.
His addition fills the hole at one offensive line spot, but the Broncos will likely still target a right tackle and a center before free agency ends and if not, those will be key areas to attack in the draft.
The signing of Powers also likely means the end of the tenure in Denver for Dalton Risner, a former second-round pick with hometown ties. However, Risner struggled in Denver despite being a locker-room leader and was seen as a player that was expendable.
That is all but official now.
Powers' signing with the Broncos cannot become official until the start of the new league year, this Wednesday, but these terms have been agreed to by both sides.