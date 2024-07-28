When and who do the Denver Broncos play in the preseason?
The Denver Broncos preseason games are right around the corner. Let's dive into who the team will face in the three preseason matchups before the real deal. The 2024 NFL regular season begins in September, but before that, we have to get through the three preseason games, and for the Broncos, their preseason games might have higher stakes than most teams.
If Denver has not named a starting quarterback before the preseason begins, the three exhibition matchups could decide that winner. Now yes, the QB competition could just be Sean Payton playing along with the media, as I truly doubt that anyone but Bo Nix starts in Week 1, but you never know. Anyway, the QB battle could be decided during the three preseason games if Payton is geniunely serious about this QB battle.
Let's dive into the Broncos three preseason games.
Week 1 - @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm EST, Aug. 11
Their first preseason game is August 11th against the Indianapolis Colts at their home stadium. The Broncos could get an early dose of second-year QB, Anthony Richardson, who missed most of his rookie season with injuries.
I would also personally look out for which of the three quarterbacks starts this first preseason game between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Bo Nix.
Week 2 - vs. Green Bay Packers, 8pm EST, Aug. 18th
The Denver Broncos get to play their final two preseason games at home. They'll face off against the Green Bay Packers, a team they beat during the 2023 NFL Season. This game kicks off at 8pm EST, and the second preseason game could feature a bit more action for some of the starters on both sides of the ball.
Navigating how much to play starters is always a tough job for coaching staffs during the preseason games. After this game, the depth chart for the 2024 Denver Broncos may come more into view.
Week 3 - vs. Arizona Cardinals, 430pm EST, Aug. 25th
Their final preseason game is against the Arizona Cardinals, at home, on August 25th at 430pm EST. The Cardinals could be one of the NFL's surprise breakout teams this year, so they and the Broncos may be in the same boat here.
Since this is the final preseason game, even more starters could get a bit of action on the field before the regular season begins. I would assume that after this game, Sean Payton would know with 100% certainty who he wants to start at quarterback for his team in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.