Broncos desperately need to bring back star safety after latest injury update
Is it too late for the Denver Broncos to mend the fence with safety Justin Simmons?
Even Fanatics thought Simmons would be back in Denver this year...
The latest injury update out of Denver Broncos training camp has made it very clear that the Broncos need to get on the phone with Simmons and get him back in orange and blue sooner rather than later. Rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine can go ahead and switch numbers if need be.
This is extremely concerning. Jones -- one of the Broncos' top offseason acquisitions and their highest-priced free agent pickup -- is supposed to be the heir apparent to Simmons in the Denver Broncos' secondary. He is now out of training camp thanks to a hamstring injury, which we know can be tricky, and was already on the injury report throughout the course of OTAs and minicamp.
Add on top of this that Caden Sterns has not been cleared to return to practice and, according to Sean Payton, faces a "road" ahead of him. Even if or when Sterns is able to return to the field, he isn't someone the Broncos should be banking on being available for all 17 games this year.
I guess we're about to find out just how realistic of a chance there is of Justin Simmons returning to the Denver Broncos, because there's absolutely no way the team could justify entering the season with a legitimate chance of Devon Key or JL Skinner playing extensive snaps.
The plan this offseason was obviously for PJ Locke and Brandon Jones to be the top two guys with Sterns plaing a substantial role as the third safety. Unfortunately, there have already been times this offseason with Devon Key practicing alongside Locke with the #1 defense. How can the Broncos seriously justify that?
When Simmons is sitting there available and one team after another seemingly keeps passing on him. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans were clearly in the market for veteran safety help and they both passed on Simmons. The Titans signed Jamal Adams and the Ravens signed Eddie Jackson. What gives? Why is Simmons still sitting out there?
It may be divine intervention from the football gods trying to get the Denver Broncos' attention. Losing Simmons seems like the one insurmountable loss for this entire roster when you look at things on paper, and the reasons in favor of bringing him back are piling up. The worst thing that could possibly happen is that the Broncos take a risk on their youth and the safety position ends up being a massive liability all year either because of incompetence or injury.
What would be even worse is if, at some point, the Broncos bring in a different veteran option.
Regardless of whether or not Brandon Jones's injury is extensive, the fact that he and Caden Sterns have been unavailable for most of the offseason has set off the alarm. The sirens are roaring. The bat signal is in the sky. It's time for Justin Simmons to come back, and the Broncos need to realize it before it's too late.