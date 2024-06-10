Top three most logical landing spots for former Broncos stud Justin Simmons
Former Denver Broncos stud safety Justin Simmons is still on the free agent market. Where will he sign in 2024? OK, can we all acknowledge now that it's a bit surprising to see Justin Simmons still on the free agent market? It's not currently known whether Simmons has received contract offers from teams.
I would guess that he has, and perhaps those offers are still out on the table, but Simmons and his side want to wait to see if others pop up. Either way, it doesn't seem likely at all that the talented safety will return to the Denver Broncos, so the fanbase should probably let that go if some were hoping for that.
Let's outline the three most logical landing spots for Justin Simmons in 2024.
Top three most logical landing spots for former Broncos stud Justin Simmons
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have gone all-in again this offseason, making a ton of savvy free agent signings like Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Dolphins are clearly trying to build a roster good enough to topple the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East hierarchy, and they do have a need for one last defensive back.
Their top two safeties are Jevon Hollard and Poyer, but overall, their depth behind those two are quite unproven. With teams now increasing their usage of defensive backs, you can never have too many quality ones. The AFC East has two prolific QBs in Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, so Miami adding Simmons to try and counteract those players would be a smart idea.