5 dream scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos do seem to have a good bit going for them. Could they turn the 2024 NFL Season into a dream one? There is nothing wrong with being optimistic about the Denver Broncos in 2024, no matter what anyone says. This team has made legitimate improvements across their roster and does look to be in great shape.
The infusion of both young and veteran talent has this team on the brink of breaking out in 2024, which is precisely what this starved fanbase needs. There are several avenues for the Denver Broncos to break out and even rise to the level of the 2023 Houston Texans.
Could these five scenarios be a dream come true for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
Bo Nix convincingly wins the starting QB job
Bo Nix winning the starting job, and winning it convincingly is a dream scenario. I do think this could end up being a tight competition, and honestly, Sean Payton might already have it in his head that Nix is going to start week one. In fact, I'd bet that's where he is right now. However, beyond that, Bo Nix handily showing more than Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson this offseason only furthers the idea that Denver got it right.
Jarrett Stidham is the incumbent in the Broncos QB room, and Zach Wilson was brought over from the New York Jets. As you can imagine, Wilson has looked the worse of the three thus far.