Broncos rookie Bo Nix bounced back in a big way after horrid mistake at camp
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix finally made a bad mistake at training camp practice. Bad mistakes are bound to happen, especially for rookies, but it felt like this particular mistake sparked something in Nix.
Nix telegraphed an interception to veteran cornerback Levi Wallace, and the video understandably went a little viral among Broncos and football Twitter.
Luckily, that wasn't the end of practice for Nix, nor was it the lasting taste left in everyone's mouths. In fact, Nix bounced back in a big way from that throw to complete three straight touchdown passes, including this absolute dot to tight end Greg Dulcich.
That is the kind of throw that helped make Nix a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The timing is perfect, the accuracy is there, and the touch Nix puts on the ball with pressure bearing down is impressive. But it wasn't just the throw to Dulcich. Nix completed touchdown passes to Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams in this practice session as well, and those in attendance at practice were rather impressed by the pass...
Everyone is fascinated to find out whether or not Nix is going to be the team's starting quarterback when the Broncos open their season in Seattle in just over a month. There shouldn't be any doubt about that, although the team seems to be maintaining it's a three-horse race between Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson. There's no need to crown a QB1 right this moment, but at some point, getting the starter as many reps as possible will become the priority.
Sean Payton noted after practice that the Broncos were going to change up the way they divide the QB reps starting on Monday when they put the pads on for the first time, so perhaps we'll get a further glimpse into how this starting QB competition is going then.
For now, what we have to gauge the way things are going is what the Broncos have said and what we're seeing on the field. And for the most part, it seems like what we've seen on the field has been as advertised.
Nix himself may have spilled the beans regarding his standing on the depth chart in his press availability after Saturday's practice when he was asked about opening the season in Seattle where his collegiate career at Oregon ended:
"I think about that a lot. It’s one of those things that honestly I hope I never forget because of the learning things that happened. It’s only fitting that I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL journey takes off. We’re going to be ready to roll. We’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and hopefully not let that happen again."- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)
At this point, it would be shocking if someone other than Nix was starting for the Broncos when the team takes on the Seahawks in Week 1. In the meantime, we'll see if Nix can stack the days at camp.