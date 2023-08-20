What do we need from the Broncos in the preseason week 2 matchup vs the 49ers?
- Following preseason week 1 loss at AZ ... how can the Broncos improve?
- Preseason debut for multiple players
- Offensive Line, defense and step up players
The Denver Broncos traveled on Friday for their second preseason game ahead of the 2023-24 NFL regular season. They are facing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, a special place for the Broncos, as Levi's is the stadium where they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
The game will be on Saturday, August 19, 6:30 PM MT.
Denver lost its preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals in the last second of the game, as Arizona scored a touchdown with two seconds left in the clock, and converted the two-point conversion attempt. The game ended 17-18, despite some positive things from Sean Payton and the Broncos.
During the week, head coach Sean Payton revealed that the starters will play between twenty and twenty-four snaps, which translates to approximately two drives. Additionally, huge news was announced, as running back Javonte Williams, who had an ACL, LCL, and PCL tear in week 4 of the 2022-23 season WILL play against the 49ers, and will have three or four carries.
With that being said, let's take a look at some important things for the Broncos in game vs 49ers ...