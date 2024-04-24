What is the ideal mock draft for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
In my second and final mock draft, I did a different exercise. A realistic mock draft on how the Broncos could address the Draft without trades, compared to a realistic mock with trades.
A mock draft is a fun exercise to see how a team can address the real NFL Draft and to see what to expect on Draft day. Denver has been a tough team to predict this year, since they did not make many big moves in free agency, and have multiple needs.
With that being said, here are two realistic mock drafts for the Denver Broncos, one with no trades, and one with trades...
Round 1 - 12th overall pick: Laiatu Latu, Edge UCLA
I was torn between Latu and Bo Nix here, but with the Zach Wilson trade, I feel like the Broncos could have more flexibility at the quarterback position during the Draft. I still think Denver should take a quarterback. Latu can easily be the number one edge rusher, a position the Broncos need to bolster this week.
Denver has a young edge core, that had good moments last season but definitely needs help. Latu is a guy that can instantly do it. He is a freak athlete and a great pass rusher.
Round 3 - 76th overall pick: Spencer Rattler, QB South Carolina
And here is the quarterback. For me, Bo Nix would be the ideal pick at quarterback, but I also would not mind Spencer Rattler. This is a guy who mentioned that Denver was the interview he had to study the most for due to what Sean Payton was asking the quarterbacks. If the Broncos are not able to get a quarterback in round one, Rattler should be a must-draft guy.
He is not the best quarterback in this year's class, but he is a guy with the potential to be a starter in today's NFL and a good fit in Sean Payton's offense.
Round 4 - 121st overall pick: Maason Smith, DL LSU
The Broncos signed Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson in free agency, but still, the defensive line is a big need for Denver. DJ Jones is a free agent next year and could be cut before the 53-man roster is announced. There is a strong connection between Denver's DL Coach Jamar Cain and LSU, as he was a coach there.
Maason Smith can easily be a top-tier guy in this year's class and can instantly help this Denver defensive line, which struggled last season.
Round 5 - 136th overall pick: Theo Johnson, TE Penn State
I have mentioned this multiple times, but the Broncos have not had a 700+ yard tight end since Julius Thomas in 2013 and have not had a 600+ yard tight end since Noah Fant in 2021. Denver drafted Greg Dulcich a few seasons ago but has been injured most of the time. Last year, they traded for Adam Trautman, but he was not the best.
Denver cannot rely on having Trautman as their tight end number one and hopes that Dulcich will be healthy. Adding a tight end in this year's draft would make a lot of sense with this one being a class with lots of good options. Theo Johnson is a strong tight end who can be reliable in the receiving and blocking game.
Round 5 - 145th overall pick: Luke McCaffrey, WR Rice
With the uncertainty on Courtland Sutton and the new kickoff rules, adding a wide receiver in the Draft would make sense. With Marvin Mims likely getting an increased offensive role, having someone else at kick returner makes sense.
Luke McCaffrey, the son of former Broncos' Ed McCaffrey is a perfect fit for the Broncos. He can be a Swiss Army Knife weapon for Sean Payton offensively and can also be the team's starting returner.
Round 5 - 147th overall pick: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE Colorado State
Yes, I selected Laiatu Latu in round one, but selecting multiple edge rushers could give Denver more flexibility in this room. Kamara is a guy who can easily be the steal of the Draft, and he is available, so why not select him?
Kamara, is a powerful edge rusher who can easily get to the quarterback, someone who can easily help this room in Denver.
Round 6 - 207th overall pick: Isaiah Davis, RB South Dakota State
Despite the struggles last season it does not seem like the Broncos will be moving on from Javonte Williams, as he was one of the players to model the new uniforms on Monday, but still, he was not the best running back Denver could have had. Jaleel McLaughlin had some good moments.
Adding a running back could make sense for Denver, especially in the last couple of rounds of the Draft. You can get a low-risk, high-reward player with these final picks. Davis is a running back that can easily break tackles high-rewardand run well in the open field.
Round 7 - 256th overall pick: Jordan Magee, LB Temple
Drafting a linebacker can make sense for Denver, following the loss of Josey Jewell. They signed Cody Barton in free agency, and have Drew Sanders, and Justin Strnad, but adding another guy for insurance would make sense.
Magee is a baller. He is fast, strong, and powerful against the run and in coverage, something that any good linebacker should have. He is a good fit for the Broncos in the second-to-last pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.