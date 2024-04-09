QB prospect mentions Denver as the hardest interview, took a lot of study
QB target for the Broncos talks about his interview with the team.
On Thursday, April 4, draft prospect Spencer Rattler was a guest on the "Up & Adams Show", hosted by analyst, and former Good Morning Football host, Kay Adams.
Spencer Rattler, a former Oklahoma Sooners and South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback had impressive throws at the NFL Combine, and on his Pro Day. His draft projection is between rounds two and four, and the Denver Broncos can be the team that selects him during the big event in Detroit, Michigan.
Rattler is a very experienced quarterback, who improved year by year during his collegiate career. He has a great arm talent, can read defenses well, and is a good decision-making quarterback.
If drafted to the right system and team, Rattler can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Broncos can be one of the teams where he can be a starter from day one. During his interview with Kay Adams, Spencer Rattler was asked about his meetings with NFL teams and mentioned that the Denver Broncos meeting was the one he had to prepare the most for.
What makes Rattler's comments very interesting is that Sean Payton knows what he wants in his future franchise quarterback, who is set to be known in less than three weeks. As Spencer said ... 'He (Sean Payton) knows what he is doing'. Denver released Russell Wilson a few days after the NFL Combine, so a rookie quarterback seems obvious. Is Rattler the guy?
Denver will likely select Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr, but I would not rule out Rattler as an option, especially if they do not choose a quarterback in the first round.
If Sean Payton thinks that addressing another position of need like defensive line, edge rusher, or tight end (if Brock Bowers is available) at 12th overall is best, Rattler can be the guy on day two, either with a trade-up or with their 76th overall pick in round three.
Would you like Spencer Rattler as the next Denver Broncos quarterback?