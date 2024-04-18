3 future starters the Denver Broncos could draft on Day 3
Mid-late-round players could be stars for NFL teams ... which ones should the Broncos target?
Usually, NFL teams select the best prospects in the first two or three rounds of the Draft, but as is the case every single year, there are always players drafted on Day 3 that have big impacts on their respective teams, guys who can easily be starters.
The Denver Broncos have multiple positions of need and the draft is a perfect opportunity to address them, especially after how the Broncos addressed free agency, signing mainly depth pieces. The Broncos have eight picks (as of today), and six of them are after round three.
With that being said, let's take a look at three players the Broncos should target after round three (not in a particular order) ...
Mohamed Kamara, EDGE - Colorado State:
The last time the Broncos got a Colorado State edge rusher it went well. It was Shaq Barrett, who was signed as an undrafted free agent. Kamara will not go undrafted, as he is likely to get selected after round three, or could even be a surprise third-round pick. For me, he is one of the toughest players to predict in which round he will get drafted.
Kamara is an excellent edge rusher, he finished his college football career as the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year. He is a very physical edge who can easily help Denver's unit.
Luke McCaffrey, WR - Rice:
Denver was not able to select Christian McCaffrey back in 2017, but will they get Luke to add another son of a former Bronco? Ed McCaffrey, one of the best wide receivers in Broncos history ...
Luke, a former quarterback who turned into a wide receiver, is a fast guy who can be a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense. Denver traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns and Courtland Sutton is not attending voluntary workouts (perhaps he will be traded). McCaffrey had the 6th most touchdowns in college football this past season with 13. He could easily be the steal of this year's draft.
Isaac Guerendo, RB - Louisville:
The Broncos have Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine as their running backs, but there are concerns with the room. Yes, I know that Javonte was coming from a brutal knee injury, but still was not productive. His longest run last year was 21 yards, which is not great especially if you are the RB1. McLaughlin had good runs but was not great either. Perine is the receiving back.
Adding a running back in this year's class could be a good option for Denver. Especially if Williams and McLaughlin cannot stay healthy. One of my favorite guys in this year's class is Louisville Isaac Guerendo. He is a polished and speedy running back, who can easily break tackles. Multiple running backs would fit perfectly in Denver, but for me, Guerendo should be the target if they decide to take a running back in the upcoming Draft.