Drafting son of a Broncos legend almost makes too much sense
The Denver Broncos have to take a look at Luke McCaffrey in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ed McCaffrey played for three teams during his NFL career, but his best years by far came as a member of the Denver Broncos, where he became one of the best wide receivers in team history. His 462 receptions still rank fifth in team history. He is also fifth in receiving yards (6,200) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (46).
Now his son, Luke, is a prospect in this draft and many Broncos fans seem to love the idea of the team selecting him. Luke McCaffrey was considered a late-round prospect in this draft class but his name is one that is starting to climb the boards and some see him as a late-day-two or early-day-three selection.
The Broncos are not exactly deep at wide receiver after trading Jerry Jeudy this offseason and McCaffrey could come in and add some good young depth to a receiving corps that features Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
The Broncos need to add to this group through the draft but McCaffrey may not represent the type of "big splash" many would like to see the team make. Perhaps his bloodlines distort the view of the fanbase a bit. But it would certainly be a pick that would create a buzz.
McCaffrey played his high school football at Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, Colorado before going to Nebraska in college and then transferring to Rice. This past season at Rice, he posted solid numbers, including 13 touchdown catches. Only five wide receivers in the country had more.
In 2017, many Broncos fans were highly hopeful the team could add Christian McCaffrey in the draft, another son of Ed and older brother of Luke. Many mock drafts even had it happening and John Elway was rumored to be interested. But at No. 20 in the first round, the team didn't even get close as the Carolina Panthers took him with the No. 8 overall pick.
Luke is nowhere near as hyped up as Christian was, but he will be drafted and he should get a long, serious look from his dad's former team in Denver.