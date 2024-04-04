Denver Broncos potential rookie quarterback selection might be very boring
If the Denver Broncos select a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, the prospect might be flat-out boring, and that's perfectly OK.
The Denver Broncos need a franchise quarterback in the worst way, there's nothing to say that the QB has to be an electric prospect or athlete. If nothing else, it's a positive that most of us know what kind of quarterback would excel in Sean Payton's offense. The QB archetype that does best is someone who can win within the pocket, can play on time, and can hit playmakers in stride.
Sure, a QB that can do this and also win with his legs is a huge plus, but for what Payton has historically liked to do, pure pocket passers are the best fits for his offense, and that became clear for Broncos fans in 2023 with Russell Wilson. Statistically, Wilson was good, but much of what he did was the equivalent of empty calories.
Well, if the Denver Broncos do select a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, it might be a boring prospect. That may sound weird, and it might sound like I am speaking objectively here, but it's clear that Denver has virtually no shot at the more "fun" and enticing prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye.
There might be an outside chance that they can draft JJ McCarthy, but to me, even that doesn't feel likely. Denver could be in a position where Oregon's Bo Nix is the man for the job. And when studying Bo Nix, he's not the most exciting player, and you know what, that is perfectly fine.
I have seen people compare Bo Nix to Derek Carr, for example.
What does Bo Nix do well? Well, Nix completes a high percentage of his passes, typically wins from the pocket, and can play in a timing-based offense. He's not making highlight-reel plays like Caleb Williams did in college. No, Nix is someone who plays more from the pocket. And that could be boring to some people.
But if the Broncos do draft Bo Nix, and he lights it up in Denver, who cares? Frankly, we as Broncos fans should not care who the rookie QB ends up being if the team drafts one. Sean Payton will likely bring in a prospect who can execute his offense, and that's what we should hope for.