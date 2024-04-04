Examining Broncos' quarterback room before the 2024 Draft
Do the Broncos have the NFL's worst quarterback room entering this month's draft?
By Jack Ramsey
After a relatively quiet free agency that saw more notable departures than arrivals, the Broncos are shifting their focus toward the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off in roughly three weeks.
The Broncos are heavily tied to the quarterback position entering the draft, especially after they did not add a single quarterback to their roster during free agency. Let's take a look at the Broncos' current quarterback room, and how it shapes up entering the draft.
Starter: Jarrett Stidham
Stidham is slated to enter 2024 as the Broncos' starter, following being the Broncos' starter for the final two games of the 2023 season. Stidham went 1-1 as the Broncos' starter and kept the Broncos in the playoff hunt until the final seconds of Week 17. Stidham was respectable as the Broncos' starter, throwing two touchdowns, one interception, and completing 60 percent of his passes.
Stidham is set to get the most extensive run of his career this year, and should he succeed, could become a multi-year solution for the Broncos at quarterback. However, the most likely outcome for Stidham is that the veteran is met by a rookie quarterback by the time he arrives at camp in August, and is entered into some level of a quarterback competition in camp.
Another possibility is that if the Broncos don't select a quarterback, veteran quarterbacks are released by teams that drafted quarterbacks and the Broncos are able to bring in a fairly notable veteran quarterback, maybe a Davis Mills, to compete with Stidham.